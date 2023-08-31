Sony Teases Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven Will Fight Spider-Man, But Which One?
"Kraven the Hunter" is the next movie in Sony's "Spider-Man" Universe, but it remains to be seen if the friendly neighborhood superhero will cross paths with his long-time nemesis from the comic books in the live-action realm. However, the official synopsis on Sony Pictures' website teases an eventual showdown between Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Spidey.
According to the synopsis, the story is an origin tale that takes place before Kraven's beef with Spider-Man. The fact that the summary mentions the story predating the titular killer's encounters with Spidey implies that they won't cross paths. At the same time, acknowledging the superhero and his feud with the hunter suggests that they'll battle in this universe at some point.
The first trailer for "Kraven the Hunter" also includes references to Spider-Man and the "Kraven's Last Hunt" storyline from the comic books. One scene depicts spiders falling from trees, which is an homage to a moment in the aforementioned comic storyline that sees Kraven eating arachnids that cover his entire body. While it isn't uncommon for superhero movies to boast Easter eggs that don't amount to anything substantial, we shouldn't rule out the possibility of Spider-Man appearing in this blockbuster. If he does show up, though, which version of the arachnid superhero will fans get to see in this movie?
Spider-Man exists in Sony's superhero universe
Spider-Man does exist in the Sony Universe movies. This is confirmed in one of "Morbius'" deleted scenes, which contains a reference to Toby Maguire's version of the hero from the Sam Raimi movies. The Easter egg appears courtesy of a mural that accuses the hero of murder, suggesting that he's a wanted man in this world. As such, maybe we'll get to enjoy Kraven mixing it up with Maguire's hero down the line, who most recently appeared on-screen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" alongside Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland's iterations of the character.
Theoretically, any of these Spider-Men could appear in "Kraven the Hunter" thanks to the Multiverse concept and Disney and Sony's proven willingness to work with each other. However, a live-action Miles Morales "Spider-Man" movie is currently in the works, and what better way to debut him than by pitting him against Kraven, Morbius, Venom, and the other antiheroes and villains from the Sony movies? For now, though, it remains to be seen if the Morales movie will actually materialize.