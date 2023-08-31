Sony Teases Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven Will Fight Spider-Man, But Which One?

"Kraven the Hunter" is the next movie in Sony's "Spider-Man" Universe, but it remains to be seen if the friendly neighborhood superhero will cross paths with his long-time nemesis from the comic books in the live-action realm. However, the official synopsis on Sony Pictures' website teases an eventual showdown between Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Spidey.

According to the synopsis, the story is an origin tale that takes place before Kraven's beef with Spider-Man. The fact that the summary mentions the story predating the titular killer's encounters with Spidey implies that they won't cross paths. At the same time, acknowledging the superhero and his feud with the hunter suggests that they'll battle in this universe at some point.

The first trailer for "Kraven the Hunter" also includes references to Spider-Man and the "Kraven's Last Hunt" storyline from the comic books. One scene depicts spiders falling from trees, which is an homage to a moment in the aforementioned comic storyline that sees Kraven eating arachnids that cover his entire body. While it isn't uncommon for superhero movies to boast Easter eggs that don't amount to anything substantial, we shouldn't rule out the possibility of Spider-Man appearing in this blockbuster. If he does show up, though, which version of the arachnid superhero will fans get to see in this movie?