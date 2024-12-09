5 Best Christian Oliver Movies And TV Shows Ranked

There are a lot of '90s movies that have not aged well, but 1995's "The Baby-Sitters Club" is not one of them. Christian Oliver's first big screen role was playing Luca in this coming-of-age dramedy from director Melanie Mayron, which was adapted from Ann M. Martin's novel series of the same name. It wasn't a hit at the box office, but it did well with critics and was called "a beautiful film that possesses the power to enchant all ages" by Kevin Thomas of the Los Angeles Times.

The movie follows a group of babysitters who form a sort of babysitter summer camp with the kids they are looking after. But it's also about the girls' social lives within and outside of the group, and that's where Oliver comes. As Luca, he was the cousin to one of the girls and the object of a crush by another. Things get complicated when the girl lies about her age in order to attempt to romance the much older Luca. Oliver was already brimming with charm in the role, and even though his part was fairly small when considering the size of the cast, he still made an impact in every scene he was in.