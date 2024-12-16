Does The Dog Die In Arthur The King?
2024's "Arthur the King" is a heartwarming family film about a real life stray who became the mascot — and then beloved buddy — of a group of adventure racers. Team leader Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg, who suffered a gruesome injury on the film's set) in particular takes a shine to Arthur, who runs right alongside Michael's team. When the race is all over, Michael has to decide whether or not to leave his buddy behind in the Dominican Republic or figure out how to get him to the mainland. Arthur overcomes all sorts of hazards along the way, making him one of the best doggos in movie history.
For those worrying that the film will be another dog-based heartbreaker featuring the death of a beloved animal, don't worry; Arthur doesn't die in the film. He ends up a member of Michael's family and lives with him. Though the movie doesn't cover this, the real Arthur did pass away in 2020. The real Michael Light created the animal welfare charity the Arthur Foundation in his memory. "Arthur the King" isn't the only animal-centric film that's had audiences wondering about the fate of its furry friend. In fact, a website exists to tell you beforehand if animal characters die — and a whole lot more.
Sometimes audience members need to know if the dog dies before they watch a movie
Seeing characters we've come to love pass away is never easy, but it's even more heartbreaking when it's a four-legged friend. Viewers who want to know if an animal passes away in a movie will be delighted to know that a website exists to give them all of the information they need on the topic: Does the Dog Die doesn't just do what it says on the tin, it also tells you whether or not other triggering topics (such as addiction, abuse, sexual assault, and more) are covered in the film in question.
There are other ways to figure out those things before you start watching — TV Tropes has a section dedicated to discussing trigger warnings, for example. The MPAA itself has a rule that it must add descriptive warnings to any film it rates, indicating why it was given the ranking it attained. Being eagle-eyed and taking note of why a film received its rating will help you get a clear picture of what's in store.