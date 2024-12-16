Does The Dog Die In Arthur The King?

2024's "Arthur the King" is a heartwarming family film about a real life stray who became the mascot — and then beloved buddy — of a group of adventure racers. Team leader Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg, who suffered a gruesome injury on the film's set) in particular takes a shine to Arthur, who runs right alongside Michael's team. When the race is all over, Michael has to decide whether or not to leave his buddy behind in the Dominican Republic or figure out how to get him to the mainland. Arthur overcomes all sorts of hazards along the way, making him one of the best doggos in movie history.

For those worrying that the film will be another dog-based heartbreaker featuring the death of a beloved animal, don't worry; Arthur doesn't die in the film. He ends up a member of Michael's family and lives with him. Though the movie doesn't cover this, the real Arthur did pass away in 2020. The real Michael Light created the animal welfare charity the Arthur Foundation in his memory. "Arthur the King" isn't the only animal-centric film that's had audiences wondering about the fate of its furry friend. In fact, a website exists to tell you beforehand if animal characters die — and a whole lot more.