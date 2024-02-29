Mark Wahlberg Suffered A Gruesome Injury On The First Day Of A Huge Movie

It's not easy being an actor, even one who's been through rough-and-tumble shoots like Mark Wahlberg. While the actor may have survived Cybertron and the Planet of the Apes, he injured himself severely while shooting "Arthur the King."

Wahlberg told Entertainment Tonight that he'd undergone a lot of training to properly portray central character Michael Light. Unfortunately, he incurred an injury during the first day of shooting, forcing him to revise his plans. "I tore my meniscus the first day, so all my training went out the window." The actor chose to suffer through his torn tendon, worried that if he took time off to recuperate his health, the plug would be pulled on the production. "I just felt like, you know, it took a long time to get the movie off the ground and we were in the middle of COVID, and if I had shut it down, I don't know if we would've got it up and running again. So I just kind of toughed it out, and I found different ways of getting through."

Authenticity was essential to Wahlberg, as "Arthur the King" is based on the real-life story of an adventure racer whose team attracts the attention of a stray dog. The pup tracks them across the entirety of the Dominican Republic and over 400 miles of terrain, as they try to win their competition. With that in mind, Wahlberg admitted that performing while injured helped him understand his character better.