Where Are The Stars Of Dance Moms Now?

Fame is fleeting — ask anyone who's ever been involved in the entertainment industry. Some actors and personalities stay popular for a long time, while others settle into lower strata of fame, sink to their weakest career points, or fade out altogether. For reality stars, the spotlight is often more fleeting. The best reality TV shows often make celebrities of their contestants, while the worst reality programs are, at best, the last stop on the fame train for its contestants, and at worst, leave a lingering aura of shame.

"Dance Moms" is no exception. The Lifetime series, which ran from 2011 and 2019, granted both fame and notoriety to the young dancers and moms that orbited around and clashed at Abby Lee Miller's dance studio in Pittsburgh (and later Los Angeles). Some "Dance Moms" participants went on to major stardom, while others enjoyed more normal lives, and one went to prison. The following list will bring you up to date on what the parents and kids of "Dance Moms" are doing now.