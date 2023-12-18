Why We're Worried About The Mean Girls Remake

A specific line in the trailer caught the attention of millennials, causing the original audience of the 2004 "Mean Girls" to spiral. The line that sparked outrage was, "This isn't your mother's Mean Girls." The text that appears on screen within the first few seconds of the trailer has left those viewers feeling alienated as if the line awakened something within them that made them realize 2004 was 20 years ago. While the phrase holds truth — many teens from 2004 who enjoyed the original "Mean Girls" are now mothers to Gen Z and Gen Alpha — it has led some to feel personally attacked, as though they are no longer considered part of the target demographic despite being integral to the fanbase that initially propelled the property to popularity.

In reality, the line was likely intended to simply be a cheeky nod to the movie's attempt to reach a new generation. While some online users took it a bit too seriously, perhaps grappling with the reality of aging, others seized the opportunity to create memes. One X user posted an image of a decrepit corpse with the caption "Me after reading the sentence 'This isn't your Mother's Mean Girls,'" while another user remarked, "when the new mean girls trailer called me old with the tagline 'this isn't your mother's mean girls'" accompanied by a clip of Regina screaming from the original movie. Whether you view this as a targeted attack or a lighthearted quip, there's no denying its effectiveness in getting people talking about the movie.