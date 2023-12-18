Why We're Worried About The Mean Girls Remake
Nothing will make you feel older than realizing that "Mean Girls" turns 20 in 2024. The movie that declared Wednesdays a day for wearing pink has officially transitioned from its teenage years into a new decade of adulthood. To celebrate, Tina Fey, the writer behind the iconic film, has revisited "Mean Girls" with a cinematic adaptation of the successful Broadway musical.
After Fey's 2020 announcement that a film version of the "Mean Girls" musical was in development, the official trailer dropped on November 8, 2023 — which fittingly fell on a Wednesday, although it was a missed opportunity not to unveil it on the customary Mean Girls Day, October 3. While both the original "Mean Girls" and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical garnered widespread acclaim, the online reception to the 2024 remake has been a mixed bag. Social media has become a platform for airing grievances, with concerns ranging from perceived misleading marketing tactics to questions about the casting choices. Although it's important to remember you could never get the full picture from the trailer alone, the diverse reactions online have raised valid concerns that have us worried about the "Mean Girls" remake.
Misleading marketing
When the new "Mean Girls" trailer dropped, fans had two distinct reactions. On the one hand, enthusiasts of the "Mean Girls" Broadway musical were left disappointed by the absence of any musical numbers. Meanwhile, the other faction, composed of fans who hadn't experienced the Broadway musical but cherished the original film, found themselves confused. Was this a faithful shot-for-shot remake? An entirely new sequel? Contrary to these assumptions, "Mean Girls" is adapted from the Broadway musical, which itself is derived from the 2004 movie based on a book. The resulting confusion and disappointment from both groups are entirely understandable. A simple solution to this marketing hiccup would have been to include glimpses of the musical numbers in the trailer.
In response to the trailer, a Reddit user expressed dissatisfaction by writing, "Ergh. I hate it when a musical movie hide the fact it's a musical ... If I don't know this one is an adaptation of a Broadway musical, I would've thought this one is a straight remake of Mean Girls for Gen Z." Another user echoed the sentiment, remarking, "For real, there is one dance break scene but besides that I thought this was just a straight remake of the OG film, also written by Tina Fey." For those looking for a more accurate portrayal of the movie, consider watching the teaser that initially debuted in theaters during the previews of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" and features Reneé Rapp singing part of "World Burn."
Skepticism over the modern twist
The appeal of the 2004 "Mean Girls" lies in its adept portrayal of the millennial adolescent experience. While the movie's exploration of themes such as societal expectations, peer pressure, and high school social hierarchy still resonates with today's teens, the landscape of youth culture has undergone significant transformations due to the rapid evolution of technology and the dominance of social media. While the remake attempts to highlight these changes, some viewers have voiced concerns that the modernization may make the movie feel dated, out of touch, or overdone. This apprehension reflects a common issue, where productions written by an older generation for a younger audience sometimes miss the mark in capturing the authenticity of current teen culture, and such might be the case for the new "Mean Girls."
In the trailer, it's evident that the movie heavily incorporates its version of TikTok and Instagram to drive the narrative forward. A Reddit user expressed reservations about these modern updates, stating, "I don't love when they update things for today's tech. It always comes off very cringe-y to me. I think a lot of the charm of the 2000s movies is pre-massive social media. Like I don't want to see TikTok in my musicals." On the flip side, the absence of social media and phones could be just as distracting in a modern remake, considering their integral role in the lives of today's teens, so pick your battles wisely.
Alienating original viewers
A specific line in the trailer caught the attention of millennials, causing the original audience of the 2004 "Mean Girls" to spiral. The line that sparked outrage was, "This isn't your mother's Mean Girls." The text that appears on screen within the first few seconds of the trailer has left those viewers feeling alienated as if the line awakened something within them that made them realize 2004 was 20 years ago. While the phrase holds truth — many teens from 2004 who enjoyed the original "Mean Girls" are now mothers to Gen Z and Gen Alpha — it has led some to feel personally attacked, as though they are no longer considered part of the target demographic despite being integral to the fanbase that initially propelled the property to popularity.
In reality, the line was likely intended to simply be a cheeky nod to the movie's attempt to reach a new generation. While some online users took it a bit too seriously, perhaps grappling with the reality of aging, others seized the opportunity to create memes. One X user posted an image of a decrepit corpse with the caption "Me after reading the sentence 'This isn't your Mother's Mean Girls,'" while another user remarked, "when the new mean girls trailer called me old with the tagline 'this isn't your mother's mean girls'" accompanied by a clip of Regina screaming from the original movie. Whether you view this as a targeted attack or a lighthearted quip, there's no denying its effectiveness in getting people talking about the movie.
Miscasting contention
The ensemble cast of "Mean Girls" is a blend of emerging talents, seasoned professionals, and both new and familiar faces. While Lindsay Lohan notably rose to prominence as the breakout star from the 2004 "Mean Girls," it appears that the remake is putting the spotlight on the antagonist Regina, who has been at the center of most online casting conversations. Reneé Rapp, who played Regina in the "Mean Girls" Broadway musical, is reprising her role for the film adaptation, and the reaction to her casting has been mixed.
Those familiar with her performance in the Broadway musical eagerly anticipate seeing her talent transition to the big screen. Conversely, another group on the internet, particularly those attached to Rachel McAdams' portrayal of Regina, have vocalized skepticism about her interpretation of the character. YouTube user @1989swifties wrote in a comment under the trailer, saying, "I CANNOT handle a different Regina. Regina the Original George is iconic and will always be iconic." Although Rapp is at the center of the criticism, the entire main cast is being questioned on their abilities to capture the essence of the original characters. However, it's important to keep in mind that the new cast isn't attempting to replicate the original performances. But it remains to be seen whether they'll be able to capture the same magic that made the first iteration memorable.
Taking a chance on new talent
Taking a closer look at the cast of "Mean Girls," many of the new faces are relatively unknown, which may contribute to some viewers' skepticism about the remake. Reneé Rapp, already acclaimed by fans of the Broadway musical, is making her feature debut, so it'll be interesting to see how her portrayal of Regina translates on screen. Similarly, Avantika Vandanapu and Bebe Wood will also be making their feature debuts as Karen and Gretchen. Vandanapu, who established herself in Telugu cinema, transitioned to Hollywood with a lead role in the 2021 Disney Channel Original Movie, "Spin," while Wood is recognized for her role as Lake Meriwether in the Hulu series "Love, Victor." Angourie Rice as Cady stands out as the most established among the four, best known for her portrayal of Betty in Marvel's "Spider-Man" movies.
Behind the camera, the remake introduces a new directing duo, Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. Known for their shorts and the series "Quarter Life Poetry," their inclusion adds an element of mystery to the film. This fresh perspective might work in the movie's favor, offering audiences a new lens through which to experience the iconic story. It's worth noting that the original "Mean Girls" played a pivotal role in catapulting director Mark Waters and the original cast to mainstream stardom, emphasizing the potential for this remake to do the same for its emerging talent.
Unavoidable comparisons
With any remake, inevitable comparisons to the original are bound to arise. In the instance of "Mean Girls," the trailer unmistakably emphasizes its connection to the 2004 movie, highlighting key moments that made the original film so memorable. While paying homage to nostalgia is understandable, there's a potential drawback: The risk of the remake struggling to establish its own identity and forever living in the shadow of its predecessor. Even before its theatrical debut, the movie finds itself trapped in these pitfalls.
A YouTube video from Consequence shows a shot-for-shot comparison between the 2004 and the 2024 "Mean Girls," spotlighting the extent of their similarities, which makes you wonder why this remake is necessary in the first place. Surprisingly, the only real aspect that sets this movie apart from the 2004 version is the musical element, and yet, for some reason, they chose to leave that out of the trailer, only confusing audiences further. YouTube user @suesmith102 commented under Consequence's video, saying, "I don't get it. It's the exact same movie with different actors? Yawn." Replies to the comment point out the musical component, but this is not readily apparent and may lead to the film's downfall before it's even had a chance to prove its worth.
Tina Fey is milking the franchise
Renowned comedian, actor, and writer Tina Fey is known for many things, from her contributions to "Saturday Night Live" to her original sitcoms "30 Rock" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." However, one of her standout achievements occurred when she struck gold with her feature debut, the iconic "Mean Girls." The film raked in over $130 million globally and became a cultural phenomenon. Recognizing the enduring appeal of her creation, Fey took a bold step in 2018, 14 years after the movie's initial release, by adapting it into a Broadway musical. Securing an impressive 12 Tony Award nominations and earning widespread acclaim, the Broadway adaptation of "Mean Girls" proved to be a success. In Fey's mind, the next best move was to adapt the musical into a film, but as we've seen so far, not everyone agrees.
Perhaps the reason the Broadway musical worked was because of the substantial time gap between both projects and the distinctiveness of the theatrical medium. In contrast, the 2024 remake comes less than six years after the Broadway musical's debut, and its similarity to the original 2004 film has raised concerns about its distinctiveness and necessity. One Reddit user expressed, "You have enough money, Tina Fey. Please stop," while another questioned, "Tina Fey is running out of ideas now?" But in the age of endless nostalgia and remakes, who can really blame her?
A missed opportunity
When a movie trailer sparks a desire for an entirely different movie, it's obvious the trailer fell short of its intended purpose. Such is the case with the "Mean Girls" trailer, which has left some viewers disappointed in its approach to revisiting the beloved property. Instead of embracing the musical angle, some have expressed a preference for a more conventional sequel featuring the original cast. Although it's worth noting recent attempts at sequels to classics have infamously not performed well, and it's impossible not to mention the trainwreck that was the 2011 "Mean Girls 2," which, in all fairness, did not involve Tina Fey or any of the leading original cast.
Still, the people want what they want, and certain Reddit users have been outspoken about the matter, with one user suggesting, "They should do a sequel and call it Mean Moms. There's a lot to tease out between how women relate to each other later in life as well as women choosing to be childless. Or just make that Walmart commercial a film. I'd love to see Kady as a guidance counselor." The Walmart commercial referenced refers to a Black Friday ad featuring original cast members Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert reprising their roles for a spoof that gives a glimpse into what their characters may be up to today. While the two-minute ad is undoubtedly entertaining, it's hard to gauge how well a traditional sequel would sustain interest throughout a full-length feature film.
A direct-to-streaming feel
Another grievance that has circulated online regarding "Mean Girls" is the alleged "direct-to-streaming" feel the film seems to exude. Despite the initial plan for a Paramount+ streaming launch, the film eventually transitioned to a January 12, 2024 theatrical release. However, some viewers have perceived the movie still to carry a low-budget, streaming-quality look and feel, evident in both production quality and styling.
Some have pointed to the way the movie was oddly shot, while others have drawn attention to the cheap fast-fashion styling. The latter easily could've been an intentional choice, given that's how teens dress today, but it surely doesn't help the low-budget accusations. "Looks cheap like it's made for TV and not in a good way. I'll watch it eventually but I'm not paying extra do so," one Reddit user wrote. As the film falls within the musical genre, there's a lingering hope among some fans that a substantial portion of the budget has been allocated to creating elaborate and captivating musical numbers, providing a potential redeeming quality amid these visual criticisms.
Recycled material
While comparisons are inevitable, perhaps a more damning criticism of the "Mean Girls" remake is its lack of originality and reliance on recycled material. The real challenge lies in giving a fresh take on a beloved film while adding unexplored perspectives, narratives, or modern elements that resonate with today's audiences. Despite early online impressions suggesting a mere replication of the original, it's simply too early to judge.
Fortunately, not all hope is lost. We can look to the Broadway musical, which serves as the movie's source material, and see how it's adopted a more ensemble-driven approach, delving into the perspectives of side characters and offering nuanced character development not seen in the original 2004 film. These untapped elements present in the Broadway musical should at least raise expectations for the film adaptation to take a similar approach, giving audiences a reason to revisit this modernized retelling of the same story. Still, the looming risk of another sloppy remake persists, and who can blame the doubters? The historical reception of Hollywood remakes supports their skepticism. We of course don't want another "He's All That" on our hands.
Tired of remakes
The fatigue surrounding remakes, sequels, and reboots has become an enduring sentiment — so much so that it's a cliché at this point. Despite this widespread exhaustion, the box office continues to testify to audiences' persistent interest in these familiar narratives, and the numbers speak volumes. Time and time again, Hollywood and viewers alike have leaned towards the comfort of nostalgia rather than embracing innovation, which is why it's not surprising that "Mean Girls" has hopped on the trend to cash in on a new set of teenage eyes.
Arguably, the convoluted nature of this remake, inspired by the musical based on the original film which was itself based on a novel, invites skepticism. The online mockery is not without merit, especially given the peculiar choices made in the movie's trailer. A Reddit comment thread teasing the adaptation's nature featured one user suggesting the title of the franchise's next project, "Mean Girls: The Musical: The Movie: The Game." Who knows, maybe Reneé Rapp is in store for an award for "Best actress in a movie based on a musical based on a movie," as another Reddit user playfully suggested. Of course, amidst all the online noise, there remains the possibility that these reactions are just that — noise. The true test will come when audiences step into the theaters.