The Critics Have Seen Moana 2 And This Is What They're Saying
"Moana 2" hits theaters the day before Thanksgiving 2024, but select critics are already giving thanks online, praising the sequel to the 2016 Disney smash hit as a worthy follow-up. Full reviews are embargoed until November 26, but the Mama's Geeky website summed up what various outlets felt, posting on X (formerly Twitter), "'Moana 2' is a worthy sequel! Hilarious, great music & tons of [heart]. Another emotional & empowering journey on the sea. Animation is STUNNING!"
Originally planned as a Disney+ series, "Moana 2" is now a full-fledged theatrical release, and with that upgrade comes an ocean full of expectations for the fan-favorite story of the adventurous namesake teen and her demigod mentor Maui. Many original cast members are returning, namely Auliʻi Cravalho as the title character and Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Temuera Morrison also comes back as Moana's dad, Tui, while her mother, Sina, is once again played by Nicole Scherzinger. A few new characters have been added, including Rose Matafeo, David Fane, and Hualālai Chung as members of Moana's seafaring crew.
The first film was a high-water mark for the CGI era of Disney animation, and according to early reactions, the next chapter is a welcome entry in the studio's largely sterling run of theatrical animated features.
Moana 2 offers a new scene-stealer -- and a slight letdown
ScreenRant reporter Joseph Deckelmeier posted a photo on X from the world premiere in Hawaii, paired with a glowing review that singled out a new scene-stealing character: "I absolutely loved ["Moana 2"]!" he wrote. "The animation is breathtaking, and Moana's ensemble crew is fantastic. Her little sister completely stole the show for me. The story is strong and well-crafted. It's a delightful sequel."
Other early reactions agreed that if "Moana 2" has a weakness, it's the music, which reportedly doesn't quite reach the heights of the original. As The Hollywood Handle put it on X, "The sequel reaches higher levels with outstanding visuals and new characters that worked so well in a story with massive heart. The songs might not be as remarkable as its predecessor but there are still some fun ones."
Chris Killian of ComicBook.com shared high praise for the highly anticipated sequel as well, but was also a bit let down by the music, posting, "While the songs aren't quite as catchy this go round, Moana and Maui are still an infectious pair, delivering hilarious gags and heartfelt moments. Brilliant animation [and] a deeper dive into Polynesian lore, ['Moana 2'] proves it's worth sailing beyond the reef once again."
Moana 2 could be a potential record-breaker
"Moana 2" is set three years after the events of the first film, which also opened over the long Thanksgiving weekend back in 2016. It's projected that the sequel will set a box office record for a release during this period, besting the original's hefty $82 million haul with more than $100 million over the five-day holiday span and at least $75 million over the weekend.
Clearly Disney fans have a hunger for sequels to their favorite Disney-Pixar classics, as the first trailer for "Moana 2" is the most-watched in Disney's long history – just ahead of "Frozen 2" and "Inside Out 2."
Disney's last major sequel, "Inside Out 2" blew everyone away at the box office and became the highest-grossing film of 2024, so the "Moana" follow-up is hardly in unfamiliar waters. And with early critical reactions like this, it just might become the studio's next animated triumph, setting the stage for Disney's live-action remake of the original "Moana," which is set to arrive in July 2026.