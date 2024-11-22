The Critics Have Seen Moana 2 And This Is What They're Saying

"Moana 2" hits theaters the day before Thanksgiving 2024, but select critics are already giving thanks online, praising the sequel to the 2016 Disney smash hit as a worthy follow-up. Full reviews are embargoed until November 26, but the Mama's Geeky website summed up what various outlets felt, posting on X (formerly Twitter), "'Moana 2' is a worthy sequel! Hilarious, great music & tons of [heart]. Another emotional & empowering journey on the sea. Animation is STUNNING!"

Originally planned as a Disney+ series, "Moana 2" is now a full-fledged theatrical release, and with that upgrade comes an ocean full of expectations for the fan-favorite story of the adventurous namesake teen and her demigod mentor Maui. Many original cast members are returning, namely Auliʻi Cravalho as the title character and Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Temuera Morrison also comes back as Moana's dad, Tui, while her mother, Sina, is once again played by Nicole Scherzinger. A few new characters have been added, including Rose Matafeo, David Fane, and Hualālai Chung as members of Moana's seafaring crew.

The first film was a high-water mark for the CGI era of Disney animation, and according to early reactions, the next chapter is a welcome entry in the studio's largely sterling run of theatrical animated features.