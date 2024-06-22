What Disney's Live-Action Moana Movie Cast Looks Like In Real Life

Disney's going all in on "Moana." Released during the tail end of 2016, the animated pic became a cultural juggernaut thanks to its lush visuals, diverse narrative, and heartfelt soundtrack, which had songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. With the film's continued success, especially on Disney+, Maui voice actor Dwayne Johnson announced a live-action remake in 2023. While there was some criticism over how it was too soon to revisit the "Moana" property, the House of Mouse has trucked along, tapping director Thomas Kail to helm the picture, which is currently set to grace cinemas in July 2026.

While concrete plot details are slim, it's fair to say that Disney will stick closely to the original. Jared Bush, who wrote the original flick, is returning as the live-action film's writer. He's joined by Samoan co-writer Dana Ledoux Miller. Unfortunately, Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated OG, won't be returning for the 2026 release. The star will, however, produce the updated version, ensuring that it sticks to the source material and continues to be a diverse project.

For a while, many speculated on who would step into the shoes of the titular character, and we finally have our answer. In a recent press release, Disney confirmed that production on "Moana" 2026 would begin in summer 2024. The announcement also confirmed the rest of the project's cast, including who'll be playing the Samoan princess. Unsurprisingly, the studio has cast a relatively unknown actor to steer the future of the franchise.