Moana 2's First Trailer Reveals Maui's Return, A New Quest & Underwater Friends

In 2016, Disney wowed the whole world by creating yet another animated classic with "Moana." Starring Auliʻi Cravalho as the young and spry titular hero yearning for adventure and Dwayne Johnson as the demi-god Maui, the fantasy musical proved to be a massive financial and critical success as it grossed over $670 million and helped the House of Mouse add another beloved character to its iconic line of Disney Princesses.

Now, eight years later, fans are finally getting the chance to see Moana in action once again in a highly-awaited sequel. After ending the terrible blight that was plaguing her people and home, the ocean will call the character to action one more time; "Moana 2" will see the wandering hero embark on an adventure that will push her to her absolute limits.

What are those limits? And what exactly kind of dangers does this latest adventure entail for Moana and Maui? Well, luckily for fans, who have been waiting for nearly a decade to return to Motunui, the "Moana 2" trailer has just dropped and given some much-needed insight into what's in store for one of Disney's newest princesses.