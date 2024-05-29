Moana 2's First Trailer Reveals Maui's Return, A New Quest & Underwater Friends
In 2016, Disney wowed the whole world by creating yet another animated classic with "Moana." Starring Auliʻi Cravalho as the young and spry titular hero yearning for adventure and Dwayne Johnson as the demi-god Maui, the fantasy musical proved to be a massive financial and critical success as it grossed over $670 million and helped the House of Mouse add another beloved character to its iconic line of Disney Princesses.
Now, eight years later, fans are finally getting the chance to see Moana in action once again in a highly-awaited sequel. After ending the terrible blight that was plaguing her people and home, the ocean will call the character to action one more time; "Moana 2" will see the wandering hero embark on an adventure that will push her to her absolute limits.
What are those limits? And what exactly kind of dangers does this latest adventure entail for Moana and Maui? Well, luckily for fans, who have been waiting for nearly a decade to return to Motunui, the "Moana 2" trailer has just dropped and given some much-needed insight into what's in store for one of Disney's newest princesses.
Maui is back and hungrier than ever
The teaser trailer for "Moana 2" reveals that the titular character is heading back out on the water for another big quest. She explains that her ancestors are calling her to sail to new skies, and reconnect her people across the entire ocean. We also see a lighting bolt crash through the roof of the hut her grandmother died in, nearly striking a villager. Is this a sign from Moana's ancestors to head back out on the water? It's too early to tell, but it appears to be a catalyst for what's to come.
There's not much dialogue in the trailer, as it is more focused on the sheer beauty of the visuals. We see Moana underwater staring straight at a giant whale shark, sailing in-between an eye-adorned cliff that splits into two, and a shark that turns into Maui himself. The demigod only appears at the end of the teaser, surprising Moana with his return. She's happy to see her old friend, but Pua and Hei Hei certainly aren't as Maui jokes about eating his two boat snacks – a hilarious callback to the first "Moana."
"Moana 2" lands in theaters on November 27.