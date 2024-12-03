Victoria Neuman's Death Is The Boys' Most Disturbing Kill & Changes Everything

Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" is easily one of the wildest and most graphic superhero shows to ever exist. From the moment A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) turns Hughie Campbell's (Jack Quaid) girlfriend (Jess Salgueiro) into a Jackson Pollock painting in the series premiere, the irreverent superhero show has provided its audience with gory, gruesome, and downright disturbing Supe-assisted deaths, each more unsettling — albeit creative — than the last. Many of the show's worst deaths occur at the hands of the homicidally unhinged Homelander (Antony Starr), who kills so often and effortlessly he thinks nothing of laser-frying his boss and part-time lover Madalyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) while her baby cries in the background or mercilessly deafening Blindspot (Chris Mark) before apparently leaving him to bleed out.

As a closeted Supe, hypocritical anti-Supe activist Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) logs plenty of her own grisly kills using her power of hemokinesis (blood manipulation). This power is on full display in Season 2's "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker," when Neuman causes the heads of at least 14 people — including Shockwave (Mishka Thébaud) — to violently pop, painting a crowded courtroom with blood, Gallagher-style.

Although Neuman's morality and motivations seem much less uncomplicated than those of Homelander and Stormfront (Aya Cash), she is every bit as evil, which should make her well-earned death feel like a satisfactorily tidy comeuppance. But it's also the worst thing Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has done to date, and because of the way he kills her, Neuman's death instead serves as a signpost that Butcher has likely sealed his own fate by becoming the very thing he set out to destroy in the first place.