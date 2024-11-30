The Most Powerful Dragon Ball Movie Villains Ranked From Weakest To Strongest

The "Dragon Ball" franchise has become one of the most well-known and successful anime and manga series of all time. In fact, the property is so popular that it has spawned multiple spin-offs, sequel shows, and a variety of movies. With so many different adaptations available, it can be difficult to know the order to watch the "Dragon Ball" series in, much less keep up with all of the characters and villains that have left their marks on the franchise over the years.

While the various anime series like "Dragon Ball Z" have had some fantastic villains over the years, it is the movies that have introduced some of the most memorable and powerful. Although there are certainly some skippable "Dragon Ball" movies, there are also plenty of must-watch entries that have bad guys who have given Goku and his allies more than a run for their money.

Here, we run through the different antagonists that have appeared in the "Dragon Ball" movies, ranking them according to how powerful they are. We've done this by examining their abilities and strength compared to other characters in the show, as well as considering information from official sources and even fan sentiment.