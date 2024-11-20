The Best Christmas Movies On Disney Plus

Christmas movies are a genre unto themselves, even if said genre is a tent big enough to have accommodated virtually all other genres you could name over the years. Depending on what kind of holiday entertainment you favor, your best option for Christmas could be a streamer section filled with posters of couples wearing red and green sweaters, a horror-focused service, or something else entirely. But for fans of more traditional Christmas fare, Disney+ is one of the streamers with the widest array of options — which makes a lot of sense when you think about what kind of movie Disney Studios has specialized in over the decades.

The number of Christmas-themed feature films, shorts, and specials available on Disney+ is almost too great to count. The streamer's selection includes several stone-cold classics as well as a handful of movies that probably landed their directors on the Naughty List. To help make your December picks easier, we've compiled a list of 11 Christmas movies on Disney+ that are especially noteworthy and worth your time. Of course, the definition of "Christmas movie" covers not just films that explicitly bill themselves as such, but any movie that takes place during Christmas and incorporates its spirit. Pour yourself some hot chocolate, snuggle under the blankets, and have some happy viewings!