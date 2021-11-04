Chloe Zhao Had A Very Unique Initial Pitch For Eternals

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been built with plenty of impressive and unorthodox pitches over the years, such as Taika Waititi notoriously using "Immigrant Song" when selling his take on "Thor Ragnarok" (via CinemaBlend). For Zhao, she turned to poetry and photos to display what her take on "Eternals" would look like.

"It started with me showing him a macro photo of sand and quoting a poem from William Blake, and I was still allowed to stay in the room, which was really nice," Zhao recalled. "In that poem, Blake was trying to convey that you can see the endless beauty and the meaning of the cosmos within the smallest things you can find on Earth. The vision of the film was to set up and capture the scale of something as large as the creation of the sun and as intimate as the whispers of lovers."

This intimacy would feed into the relationship between Richard Madden's Ikaris and Gemma Chan's Sersi, two halves of the love story at the center of the film. Clearly, the pitch was a success, allowing Zhao the creative freedom to tell a story which is set to change the MCU forever. "Going on location and doing this kind of immersive shoot, and having the supportive understanding of this amazing cast was how we got here today," she said.

Not bad for a project that started with just a single grain of sand.