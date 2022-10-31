Director Henry Selick On Whether The Nightmare Before Christmas Is A Halloween Or Christmas Movie - Exclusive

Since the release of the stop-motion animated masterpiece "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 1993, the film has become a global phenomenon thanks to its strikingly original story, memorable musical numbers, and unforgettable characters like Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie. "Nightmare" — produced by film icon Tim Burton and based on his original poem — also launched the feature film career of director Henry Selick, who went on to helm other stop-motion classics including "James and the Giant Peach" in 1996 and "Coraline" in 2009.

Now, just in time for Halloween, Selick is back with another wickedly entertaining stop-motion film with "Wendell & Wild," which he co-wrote and produced with Oscar-winning screenwriter Jordan Peele. The actor-filmmaker and his longtime "Key & Peele" comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key voice Wendell and Wild, a pair of demon brothers who long to escape the underworld that imprisons them so they can live out their dreams. The duo's luck changes when they are summoned to The Land of the Living by Kat (voice of Lyric Ross), a guilt-ridden 13-year-old orphan who hopes Wendell and Wild can help her find peace after the tragic loss of her mom and dad years before.

New on Netflix, "Wendell & Wild" features Selick's distinct stop-motion filmmaking style, including moments that hearken back to "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Only time will tell what sort of unanswered questions fans will have about "Wendell & Wild," like a big one surrounding "The Nightmare Before Christmas."