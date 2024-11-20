Gladiator II Review: A Heart-Pounding Sword-And-Sandal Adventure

It's been 24 years since Russell Crowe made a permanent mark on the Roman historical epic, and "Gladiator II" has some big shoes to fill. With the effervescently energetic Ridley Scott returning to direct the follow up to the modern swords-and-sandals classic, "Gladiator II" features endlessly imaginative set pieces that will amaze audiences just as much as its predecessor did. If it doesn't quite match the staggering highs of Crowe's biggest movie star moments in the original, it comes pretty close — and that's saying something. With Paul Mescal taking on leading man duties, "Gladiator II" capitalizes on all the visual delights and heroic battles that make this genre — when done well — so enjoyable to watch.

"Gladiator II" begins about 20 years after the first film left off, with Rome in an active state of decay even as its vast armies continue their conquest of the world. The empire is ruled by a pair of brothers, Geta and Caracalla (Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger), sickly full-grown toddlers who have reached adulthood without a thought in their heads beyond pleasure and maintaining their own position. In North Africa, Numidia stands as one of the last free cities outside Roman control — a problem the war-weary General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) hopes to correct as he launches his intimidating army at it. Lucius (Mescal) and his wife mount a spirited defense of Numidia, but one that is ultimately doomed to failure, resulting in her death and his capture. A brutal fighter with nothing to lose, Lucius catches the eye of Macrinus (Denzel Washington), who supplies gladiators for the entertainment of Rome, and he ends up fighting in the Colosseum. But although he's initially driven by revenge for his wife's death, Lucius' birthright and the promise of what Rome could be under the right leaders begin to impact his decisions in and out of the arena.