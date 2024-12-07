Who Kills Rhaenyra In House Of The Dragon?

After Rhaenyra takes King's Landing for herself — an event that hasn't happened yet on-screen, but could be coming in Season 3 — she remains queen for a little while, but Aegon II's and Alicent's forces ultimately force her out of the capital city of Westeros. According to George R.R. Martin's book, with her defeat in sight, Rhaenyra becomes despondent: "She could not sleep and would not eat. Nor would she suffer to be parted from Prince Aegon, her last living son; day and night, the boy remained by her side, 'like a small pale shadow.'"

Long and bloody battles ensue, so the long and short of it is that Aegon, anticipating her travels, is waiting for Rhaenyra at Dragonstone (at this point, she also discovers that Ser Alfred Broome, played by Jamie Kenna, has betrayed her in favor of Aegon." Despite the fact that Aegon never fully physically recovers from Rook's Rest — in "Fire and Blood," he's described as "bent and twisted, his once-handsome features had grown puffy from milk of the poppy [with] burn scars [covering] half his body" — he still gets his revenge on his half-sister by feeding her to his dragon Sunfyre.

Though Martin writes that Sunfrye "did not seem at first to take any interest in the offering," the tide turns quickly for Rhaenyra. "The smell of blood roused the dragon, who sniffed at Her Grace, then bathed her in a blast of flame [...] Rhaenyra Targaryen had time to raise her head toward the sky and shriek out one last curse upon her half-brother before Sunfyre's jaws closed round her, tearing off her arm and shoulder. Septon Eustace tells us that the golden dragon devoured the queen in six bites, leaving only her left leg below the shin 'for the Stranger.' Elinda Massey, youngest and gentlest of Rhaenyra's ladies-in-waiting, supposedly gouged out her own eyes at the sight, whilst the queen's son Aegon the Younger watched in horror, unable to move. Rhaenyra Targaryen, the Realm's Delight and Half-Year Queen, passed from this veil of tears upon the twenty-second day of the tenth moon of the 130th year after Aegon's Conquest. She was thirty-three years of age."