Shark Tank Vs. Dragons' Den: Which Show Is Better (And Why)

On a surface level, "Shark Tank" and "Dragons' Den" come across as the same show. Contestants stand in front of a group of judges and pitch them their business idea in an attempt to gain funding. In most cases, drama unfolds as the judges poke holes in the presentations and business plans, while viewers wonder if anyone will put up their money to see a hopeful entrepreneur's dreams fulfilled. The only difference between the programs is that one's produced in America and the other in Great Britain, right? Not quite.

Despite "Shark Tank" and "Dragons' Den" having the same premise, the execution and format differs, as well as the overall tones of the respective shows. From the judges' approach toward the contestants to the pure entertainment factor and what it teaches everyone about business, the two shows package themselves differently. As such, people are bound to think that one is better than the other. Of course, it comes down to personal preference and taste, since television is subjective. However, it's definitely possible to compare the two shows using certain criteria in an effort to see which is superior — and that's what is about to happen here.

So, grab a sword and a snorkel as we enter the den and the tank to uncover which is really the better show. Please note: No Sharks or Dragons were harmed in the writing of this feature.