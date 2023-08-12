Whatever Happened To Pavlok After Shark Tank?

Pavlok remains one of the most infamous "Shark Tank" pitches out there. It may be easy to judge this book by its cover and assume that things went downhill for the company, but "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs are often full of surprises.

The device was created by Maneesh Sethi with the intention of helping users conquer their bad habits. It's designed similarly to a watch and uses an accompanying app to give users a little shock anytime they are performing an undesirable habit. Using the app, customers can adjust the intensity of the shock if they feel it will better help curb their tendencies. Pavlok is named after the procedure developed by 19th-century Russian scientist Ivan Pavlov. Known as Pavlovian or classical conditioning, the theory behind it is that a behavior can be encouraged or discouraged using a specific outside stimulus. Sethi himself employed this method, hiring someone to slap him across the face whenever he was on Facebook. Over time, he realized the idea would translate well into a product.

Sethi started an Indiegogo for the product in 2014 that managed to bring in well over $284,000 from over 1,700 backers. As Sethi claimed during his "Shark Tank" segment, it has proven effective for nail biters, oversleepers, and binge eaters alike. But even with the best intentions, Sethi couldn't have foreseen what was awaiting him in the tank.