Whatever Happened To The Trippie App After Shark Tank?

Navigating through airports can be a hectic endeavor, but thankfully a solution is at hand that could bring relief to troubled travelers. Created by entrepreneur Ryan Diew, Trippie is set to make a splash in the world of navigational apps. With the app, users can easily hunt down restaurants, lounges, shops, and other locations within an airport, taking the guesswork away for travelers in a rush.

Diew came up with the idea while attending Colgate University. Having to travel often for basketball games and other events, he would often find himself in airports he wasn't familiar with. In one instance, while on a layover in Washington D.C., Diew had to entrust a stranger to watch his bags while looking for food. He figured there had to be a better way to approach this and began conceptualizing ideas for a solution. His first idea was for an airport delivery service app, but he learned there would be too many problems with the concept during an entrepreneurship incubation program. His mindset then switched to creating a navigational app for airports, which led to the birth of Trippie.

The app started picking up traction. He received $22,000 from a pitch contest and went to work developing Trippie over the summer. In 2017, Diew's app was listed by Inc. Magazine as one of the 15 Coolest College Startups. This notoriety led to a "Shark Tank" producer reaching out to the entrepreneur, who knew better than to pass up on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.