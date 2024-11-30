What Happened To Chris Hemsworth's Hulk Hogan Biopic & Why Was It Canceled?

Hulk Hogan is a wrestling legend who's appeared in movies, TV shows, video games, and many other places over the decades. Despite being a figurehead of 20th century wrestling pop culture, there's yet to be a movie made about the Hulkster. Hogan has plenty of fans who'd love to see a film based on his life, and in 2019, one was given the green light: "Joker" and "The Hangover" director Todd Philips was tapped to helm the project, and Chris Hemsworth was in line to play Hogan in the biopic.

Netflix picked up the film, which was to be written by John Pollono and Scott Silver, but the project languished in development hell for several years until it was ultimately canceled. In August 2024, Philips revealed the biopic's fate in an interview with Variety, where he explained, "I love what we were trying to do, but that's not going to come together for me." Phillips only mentioned how he'd walked away from the project, but he was merely the first to go — before the month was over, the movie was killed off completely.

It was surprising that the film wasn't put into full production, given how appealing it seemed. Hemsworth joined the project in 2019, and he was clearly excited about the movie. In a 2020 interview with Total Film, Hemsworth described the need to pack on more muscle mass than he'd done to play Thor in order to match Hogan's younger physique. Unfortunately, the Hulk Hogan biopic is dead, and there's no indication that this will change anytime soon.