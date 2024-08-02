Was Hulk Hogan's Pro-Trump Speech Idiocracy In Real-Life? Terry Crews Responds
Hollywood might not want Hulk Hogan anymore, but the WWE Hall of Famer — and star of movies like "Santa with Muscles" — can't stay out of the spotlight. During this year's Republican National Convention, he endorsed Donald Trump for the presidency by ripping off his shirt and cutting an extravagant, sports entertainment-esque promo about making America great again. However, while Hogan's speech was intended to drum up support for a political candidate, it also drew comparisons to Mike Judge's "Idiocracy" — a movie that takes place in a distant future where everyone is stupid.
Judge's film might be an exaggerated social satire, but one character boasts similarities to Hogan. President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho (Terry Crews) is a former pro wrestler and adult film star who's known for over-the-top speeches, performance art, and fancy headgear. Similarly, Hogan toyed with the idea of running for president in 1998 (even though it was a publicity stunt), and he has a well-documented history of starring in erotic movies, albeit intended-to-be-private ones. He and Camacho aren't all that different.
The comparisons between the RNC speech and "Idiocracy" also caused a stir on social media, with @pigletann taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, and sharing a side-by-side clip of both speeches. Crews also shared his thoughts, revealing that Hogan's speech took him by surprise. Let's find out what the actor had to say on the matter.
Terry Crews responds to Hulk Hogan's RNC speech
Terry Crews was stunned when he saw Hulk Hogan promote Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention. While speaking to AP Entertainment, the "Idiocracy" star highlighted how Hogan and his fictional wrestler-turned-politician share a similar dress sense and mannerisms, but he's stunned that the speech happened at a real-life political event.
"Years ago, when all this stuff was starting, back when it was Trump/Hillary, I was getting calls from Time Magazine," Crews said. "They were like 'Hey, we see a lot of symbolism, a lot of resemblances to what's going on.' I was like, 'They'll never get that far.' We officially have went that far."
Hogan isn't the only celebrity to make the headlines for discussing the presidential candidate on the public stage in 2024. Jack Black encountered controversy after his Tenacious D bandmate, Kyle Gass, joked about wishing Trump got assassinated at the rally in Pennsylvania. The band canceled the rest of their tour as a result of the blowback, and some politicians called for them to be deported. With that in mind, Hogan can probably rest assured knowing that his political statements only get compared to wacky comedies.
