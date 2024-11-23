When Do Harvey And Donna Get Together In Suits - And Why Did It Take So Long?

For a legal drama, "Suits" has no shortage of romantic storylines. While the on-again/off-again relationship between Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) is at the center of the show's early seasons, romance eventually blossoms between another fan-favorite pairing, too. Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Donna Paulson (Sarah Rafferty) have chemistry from the moment they meet at the District Attorney's office. This is shown in Season 4, Episode 16, during a flashback where Rafferty's character introduces herself simply by the mononym Donna, years before they finally become a couple in the Season 8 finale.

Throughout the series, the high-flying lawyer and secretary-turned-Chief Operating Officer have an uncanny working relationship, with Donna almost always able to anticipate Harvey's needs before he knows them himself. Considering their close proximity to each other on a daily basis, it's not surprising that their relationship eventually grows into something romantic. However, it takes years for the pair to finally be on the same page about their feelings for each other.

They both make declarations of love to each other before the final season, though. Harvey admits how much he cares about Donna in Season 4 as his jealousy over her relationship with Stephen Huntley (Max Beesley) gets the best of him, and Donna does the same in Season 7 while Harvey is dating Paula Agard (Christina Cole). It's even revealed in a flashback during Season 3, Episode 6, that Harvey and Donna slept together after they finished working at the District Attorney's office, though they decided to keep things strictly professional so that they could continue working together at Pearson Hardman. This decision leaves "Suits" fans with eight seasons of sexual tension and romantic build-up to their eventual relationship. Keep reading for all the details on when Harvey and Donna finally get together in "Suits."