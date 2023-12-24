Suits: Why Harvey And Donna's Secret Can Opener Ritual Was Never Explained

"Suits" sprinkled in some lore regarding the ritual during Season 3, Episode 6 ("The Other Time"). In the episode, viewers were treated to a flashback featuring Harvey and Donna in the middle of a flirtatious encounter. While the pair are drafting up possible celebratory rituals they could perform, Harvey draws an explicit picture on a Post-it note, suggesting a sexual act with whipped cream.

Donna gently states she refuses any potential sexual partners if they share her workplace. For this reason, once they stop being Cameron Dennis' employees, Donna and Harvey share a romantic evening, presumably covered in whipped cream. However, during a meal following their encounter, Harvey reveals that Donna is more than welcome to remain his assistant as he takes on his new attorney role. While she is excited about the job opportunity, Donna asserts that there won't be any more risqué rituals. Harvey then sees a can opener and says they could try something more innocent to celebrate.

During a 2016 "BUILD Series" interview, Sarah Rafferty noted her surprise after Season 3, Episode 6, confirmed her character and Harvey had been romantic. She stated that she and Gabriel Macht were unaware that their characters had done more than just trade amorous quips. "We both were super surprised when they all of a sudden — what was it, like, season 3, that there was a flashback and you were like, 'Wait — they what? Huh.' 'I wasn't playing it that way. Were you playing it that way?' 'I wasn't playing it that way.'"