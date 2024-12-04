The Tragic True-Life Story Of Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray faced some scary moments when she first moved to the Big Apple. She told People that she was mugged twice by the same person in 1997, noting that the first incident happened in the foyer of her apartment in Queens. "This kid comes in behind me — next thing I know he shoves my face up against the door, jams a gun into my back and says, 'Give me your bag.' I flipped the top off the mace my dad had given me when I moved to New York City, spun around and started screaming."

She explained to the New York Post that a teenage boy had mugged her. He returned a few days later, leading to an incident that was stopped by Liza, the building superintendent's dog who Ray fed while she was tied up in the laundry room. "The kid came back to mug me a second time because he was pissed. He pushed me down this little alleyway, and Liza runs down the hall at him and she scared him away. He was petrified of the dog," she said.

Ray told People that she moved back to Upstate New York within a week after the incidents. "It freaked me out for a year," she said. She has since resided in the city, with the New York Post conducting a Zoom interview with her as she sat in her East Village apartment in 2024. The "Rachael Ray Show" was also taped in Manhattan.