Grammy-Award & Emmy-Winning Singer Tony Bennett Dies At 96

Tony Bennett is dead at age 96. Per Variety, the iconic singer died in New York City on July 21. Bennett's publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed the news to Associated Press on the same day. The cause of death hasn't been released, though the vocalist received an Alzheimer's disease diagnosis in 2016.

Praised by his fellow singers and adored by the public, Bennett made a lasting impact over his decades in show business. While "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" was ostensibly his signature song, the 1962 tune didn't define him by any means. In fact, he received the majority of his critical plaudits during his advanced years, continuing to work far longer than most singers could even dream of: His discography consists of well over 70 albums, and his final album came out in 2021.

Despite his incomparable show business plaudits, Bennett always put family first and was delighted to see how his music affected other families, too. "Personally, my four children and seven grandchildren are what make me proud but for my singing career, there have been so many highlights," he said in a 2016 interview with Forbes. "In the end, it's sometimes the very personal things that happen to you as an entertainer that take on great meaning. I recall after the MTV Generation discovered me, a father and son came backstage and the son told me that he and his Dad rarely agreed on anything but they both loved my music."