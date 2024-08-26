Netflix Has A KILLER September Lineup

As summer winds down, thoughts move towards cooler weather and shorter days — which for many, is the sign to spend more time cozied up in front of the TV. That fact apparently isn't lost on Netflix, as the streamer is planning to come out swinging with its lineup of September additions to the service. From series to movies, and from new originals to legacy classics, there's a big list of content being added to Netflix in the coming weeks.

Is September when you usually start working through some of the best horror movies of all time? Netflix has spooky season covered with several appropriately-themed offerings. How about those who have already been immersed in NCAA football and the NFL pre-season and are looking forward to months of watching players punting the pigskin? Netflix has some mesmerizing sports documentaries on the way. Maybe action movies are more your speed, or historical dramas, or anime, or video game adaptations, or even the world of competitive eating. Netflix is dipping into all of that and more throughout September, so here's what we consider the titles to set up reminders about as soon as possible.