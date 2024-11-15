Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Easter Egg Is Exactly What You Thought
It turns out that all of that speculation about the truck Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) has been driving during "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" is completely true. That is George Cooper Sr.'s (Lance Barber) truck that he's using. Per an interview with TVLine, the sitcom's executive producer, Steve Holland, says the show was given a choice between letting the vehicle go or continuing to use it. He happily carried the truck over to the new sitcom with its lead characters.
Fans of the show noticed right away when the truck showed up and they made their delight known throughout the internet; it seemed quite fitting that Georgie should inherit his father's vehicle, which saw the family through so many travails before. Georgie's now the head of the Cooper household, so it makes sense that he's performing his patriarchal duties from a familiar driver's seat.
"It makes sense that Georgie would drive that truck. It's his dad's truck, and he has an emotional connection to it, so it just seemed like that was the right thing to do," Holland noted. He added that the moment definitely has emotional heft for those who notice it.
He mentioned that there have been multiple easter eggs laced throughout the background of the show. Indeed, there have been some pretty clear references to places and things "Young Sheldon" past, from locations to small objects to even the original sitcom's sets themselves.
Steve Holland says they're using some of the same sets from Young Sheldon on Georgie & Mandy
It turns out that even some of the main sets from "Young Sheldon" were dismantled and then restructured for "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." "There are pieces of [each set] that are original, but they did have to be redesigned to work for multi-cam," Steve Holland told TVLine.
The difference between a multicamera sitcom with live viewers and an audience-free single-camera series is that a sitcom set only has three walls while a single camera exists within four. Given those differences, the key was to replicate the original show's feeling and look while being adaptable to the format change and avoiding major "The Big Bang Theory" or "Young Sheldon" -related plot holes. "We had to figure out these sets [from Young Sheldon] and make them feel like they're the same sets," Holland said, noting that they even moved with the McAllisters' front door from where it was located in "Young Sheldon" to improve this. These aren't the only easter eggs on display during the sitcom. Previous haunts have been revisited in recent months, and old faces have popped up in the interim.
Here are some other easter eggs buried in the show
As Steve Holland told TVLine, there have been a ton of references to "Young Sheldon" laced throughout "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." The young couple takes in a fancy dinner at La Puerta Roja Cantina, where they went on a date during the mothership series. Mandy (Emily Osment) gets a job at the Bluebell Diner, the same one she had on "Young Sheldon," to help supplement the couple's income. They also go to Nate's Roadhouse — a favored watering hole of George Sr.'s.
Of course, the McAllisters' home was also a frequent locale on "Young Sheldon," and apparently the program's upcoming Thanksgiving episode will feature even more familiar locations. Holland confirmed that the so-called worst "Young Sheldon" character Pastor Jeff Difford (Matt Hobby) will apparently appear in the episode, as the show filmed scenes set both in his church and at his home. What other flashbacks will "Young Sheldon" fans be treated to? Audiences will have to wait and see.