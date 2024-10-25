Georgie & Mandy Episode 2's Surprise Young Sheldon Return Is From... George Sr.?

Contains spoilers for "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episode 2 — "Some New York Nonsense"

Sometimes, love means holding on — and in Georgie Cooper's (Montana Jordan) case, he's holding on tight to his father's memory and possessions. For the first time ever, Georgie can be seen driving his dad's truck in "Some New York Nonsense." How can you tell that's the older George's truck? Because the bumper stickers plastered to the back of the truck match the ones on George Sr.'s (Lance Barber) vehicle on "Young Sheldon." If you look closely, you can spy stickers plastered to the back window. One is the Texas flag, another is a bumper sticker promoting Medford Country Radio, and a third reads, "On the eighth day he made football."

Check for yourself during the end of the episode, where they're on display as Georgie drives his sister, Missy (Raegan Revord, making a guest appearance) to and from the cemetery to visit their father's grave. While this is a lighthearted tribute to Georgie and Missy's past, the siblings have to work through some heavy emotional pain during "Some New York Nonsense." After all, Georgie and Mandy (Emily Osment) struggle with a job issue that might put them on separate paths permanently. But despite the pain, it brings them closer together.