Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Creates A Huge Big Bang Theory Plot Hole
"Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" has already punched a couple of continuity plot holes in the Big Bang Theory universe. For one thing, when audiences are introduced to Georgie (Jerry O'Connell) on the original sitcom, we learn that he's had at least two marriages to a minimum of two ex-wives. The title of the Georgie and Mandy spin-off is a "Big Bang Theory" Easter egg and leaves enough wiggle room to suggest that perhaps Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) divorced and then remarried each other. But this remains to be seen. The second plot hole has everything to do with the show's cast.
When Georgie and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) reunite after a 10-year estrangement on "The Sibling Realignment," Georgie confesses to Sheldon that he's upset not just because Sheldon is their mother's favorite and became the center of the family's already-strained financial situation when his intellect became apparent, but that Georgie gets no credit for keeping the family afloat after Sheldon left Texas to attend Caltech.
Apparently, the family's finances grow dire in Sheldon's absence, and Mary (Zoe Perry) hides this information from him. Georgie finds himself picking up the monetary slack, helping to support Missy (Raegan Revord), Mary, and presumably Meemaw (Annie Potts), all while trying to keep his young family alive and launch his first tire store. There's just one problem with that scenario — while Mary, Missy, and Meemaw are all set to guest star on "Georgie and Mary's First Marriage," they will not be regulars on the series. How can Georgie constantly be working hard to keep everyone alive during these fallow years if they won't be a regular presence in his life? It's a question haunting "Young Sheldon" fans.
Young Sheldon fans are skeptical about this twist in Georgie and Mandy's life
"Young Sheldon" fans have already noted this possible plot hole and aren't hopeful that "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" will fix things. "Not having Mary and Missy in the show doesn't make sense because 20 years later adult Georgie tells Sheldon how hard it was to take care of everybody after their dad died. If it's still bothering him, it was important in his life. And the new show looks like it will skip over or ignore the grief period they all experience," said u/Malibucat48 on the "Young Sheldon" subreddit. Redditor u/Vader_Maybe_Later also pointed out this gaffe.
User u/BlackWolfOne thought that the entire cast was going to be ported over with the spin-off, sans a college-bound Sheldon (Iain Armitage). "They cannot keep calling the show 'Young Sheldon' if it no longer focuses on him. I thought Georgie and Mandy were just a continuation of it, just with an appropriate name change." They said they were disappointed to learn that this wasn't the case.
Since the series hasn't aired yet, it's quite possible that CBS might make these seemingly disparate plot points work as one. But fans will have to watch to find out, which they'll be able to do when "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" debuts on October 17.
To read more about the franchise, check out these Big Bang Theory details that will unlock your inner nerd.