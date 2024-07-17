Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Creates A Huge Big Bang Theory Plot Hole

"Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" has already punched a couple of continuity plot holes in the Big Bang Theory universe. For one thing, when audiences are introduced to Georgie (Jerry O'Connell) on the original sitcom, we learn that he's had at least two marriages to a minimum of two ex-wives. The title of the Georgie and Mandy spin-off is a "Big Bang Theory" Easter egg and leaves enough wiggle room to suggest that perhaps Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) divorced and then remarried each other. But this remains to be seen. The second plot hole has everything to do with the show's cast.

When Georgie and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) reunite after a 10-year estrangement on "The Sibling Realignment," Georgie confesses to Sheldon that he's upset not just because Sheldon is their mother's favorite and became the center of the family's already-strained financial situation when his intellect became apparent, but that Georgie gets no credit for keeping the family afloat after Sheldon left Texas to attend Caltech.

Apparently, the family's finances grow dire in Sheldon's absence, and Mary (Zoe Perry) hides this information from him. Georgie finds himself picking up the monetary slack, helping to support Missy (Raegan Revord), Mary, and presumably Meemaw (Annie Potts), all while trying to keep his young family alive and launch his first tire store. There's just one problem with that scenario — while Mary, Missy, and Meemaw are all set to guest star on "Georgie and Mary's First Marriage," they will not be regulars on the series. How can Georgie constantly be working hard to keep everyone alive during these fallow years if they won't be a regular presence in his life? It's a question haunting "Young Sheldon" fans.