TJ Miller And Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Cleared The Air Over Deadpool Set Conflict

2016's "Deadpool" serves as a fine cinematic origin story for the titular mercenary, giving moviegoers a look at how Wade "Deadpool" Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) goes from an ordinary mercenary to a full-blown mutant superhero. It also sheds some light on his personal life, introducing such important folks in his life as his romantic partner, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), and his closest friend, Weasel (TJ Miller). Though far from heroic in any way, Weasel attempts to offer Wilson advice no matter the scenario, as well as drinks from behind the counter of the local bar.

On the silver screen, the banter between Weasel and Deadpool is one of the highlights of both "Deadpool" and its sequel, "Deadpool 2." TJ Miller and Ryan Reynolds' comedic timing is spot-on, but apparently, all wasn't entirely well behind the scenes. In an interview on "The Adam Carolla Show," Miller made some surprising claims about Reynolds, referring to him as "insecure" and revealing that they're not nearly as friendly as their on-screen characters. "I sorta wish him well because he's so good at 'Deadpool,' and I think it's weird that he hates me," Miller added.

With "Deadpool 3" so heavily in the news cycle as of late, it shouldn't surprise anyone that TJ Miller's comments made the rounds online in no time. Thankfully, it now seems that he and Ryan Reynolds have settled their apparent conflict.