Why T.J. Miller Won't Return As Weasel In Deadpool 3

According to T. J. Miller's interview with "The Adam Corolla Show" (which can be found in its entirety on YouTube), the rest of the "Deadpool" cast and crew observed this alleged behavior from Ryan Reynolds, as well. Should this be true, it's possible that a corroborating source will appear to lend some credence to Miller's claims. As it stands, without further evidence, it's likely that nothing more will come of this public accusation.

It's worth mentioning that there are other reasons that Miller's claims might fall on deaf ears: The actor has a long list of accusations tied to his name. In 2017, he was accused of assaulting an Uber Driver (via Business Insider) — for this, a settlement was reached in 2018. Also in 2017, he was accused of sexual assault (via Indie Wire), though the claim was never substantiated. Shortly thereafter, in 2018, Miller was written off "Silicone Valley" — when asked for details, his fellow cast mates were vague, but described Miller as a man with "demons" (via The Hollywood Reporter) and indicated possible substance abuse. Also in 2018, he was arrested for allegedly inciting a fake bomb scare (via People) — the charges were later dropped after his defense cited a previous brain surgery.

With this in mind, Miller lacks the track record and social currency to be taken at his word. Should his account be verified by another source, well, that would shift things ... but not by a lot. By Miller's own account, he's not accusing Reynolds of much. Nonetheless, for now, do not anticipate the controversial comedian to appear in any further entries into the "Deadpool" franchise.



If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).