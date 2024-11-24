Is It Expensive To Be On Shark Tank? Here's What To Know

There are things about "Shark Tank" that people might not know, such as the process participants must go through for the opportunity to pitch their businesses on the hit TV show. For the most part, viewers are happy to watch budding entrepreneurs share their ideas with the Sharks and enjoy the entertainment that stems from it. "Shark Tank" is a platform that enables unknowns to gain overnight business success — but do participants have to pay to get onto the show?

The simple answer is, yes and no.

According to Own Your Own Future, the initial stages of applying to "Shark Tank" are free. Wannabe participants are required to fill out an application form and send in a pitch video with some details about their company and the product they want to sell, which is the cheapest part of the process. That said, chosen candidates might end up having to pay thousands of dollars due to other important factors that must be taken into account. Nothing in this world is truly free, and that includes getting onto reality television shows.