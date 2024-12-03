Who Plays The Queen In The Crown?

In the series finale of Netflix's original series "The Crown" — "Sleep, Dearie Sleep," which closes out the show's sixth and final outing — three queens grace our screen as the show says farewell. Peter Morgan's decades-spanning show, which covers multiple generations of the real-life British family, makes the understandable choice to cast multiple people in the same roles as the series continues rather than slapping old-age makeup onto younger performers or digitally de-aging older ones. Aside from Queen Elizabeth II, who is ostensibly the focus of the series, other real-life figures are played by handfuls of people. Elizabeth's younger sister Margaret, for example, gets three powerhouse performers — Vanessa Kirby as a younger woman, Helena Bonham Carter in her middle age, and Lesley Manville as the oldest version we see. Similarly, the queen's husband Philip is played by "Doctor Who" and "Morbius" veteran Matt Smith for the first two seasons, "Outlander" and "Game of Thrones" player Tobias Menzies for the following two, and "The Two Popes" star Jonathan Pryce for the final two (Pryce, like Menzies, also appeared in "Game of Thrones").

Okay, so what about the queen herself? Throughout her life, Morgan cast three incredible, acclaimed actresses to play the longest-reigning monarch in British history. As she prepares to ascend the throne, Claire Foy plays a young Elizabeth. During the middle years of her life and at the height of her reign, Olivia Colman takes over the role. Finally, in the last two seasons of "The Crown," Queen Elizabeth II is played by Imelda Staunton. So what happens in each of these actors' respective seasons, and where have you seen them elsewhere?