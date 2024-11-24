This Blade Clip Will Get You Hyped (And Maybe A Little Angry)
Wesley Snipes' Blade is one of the many cameos in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but his role equates to nothing more than a nostalgia pop. He shows up, delivers a couple of memorable lines, and ensures that "Blade: Trinity" won't be everyone's final memory of Snipes as the Daywalker. However, many fans want to see Blade receive a fresh lease of life, and a short from "Marvel's Midnight Suns" video game highlights why he needs a new solo movie yesterday.
The "Daywalker" prequel short, which can be found on the @atmightyclint Instagram account, shows Blade doing what he does beast: slaying vampires. The iconic "Blood Rave" techno banger from the original "Blade" movie accompanies the action, echoing the film's opening sequence in which our hero slays more fanged fiends.
Despite being released over a year ago, the aforementioned clip is proving to have evergreen qualities as fans impatiently wait for another Blade movie to arrive. It's a great short, but it's also rage-inducing since everyone knows this character deserves to be a hallmark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's time for Kevin Feige and Co. take advantage of the hype and give the people what they want.
Marvel's Midnight Suns is a reminder of what makes Blade so cool
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" boasts qualities that would lend themselves to a Blade movie. For a start, the titular character is cooler than a polar bear's toenails, remaining calm and collected in the face of danger while casually slicing and dicing through vampires. That's the type of hero most movie fans can get behind, and everything Blade should be.
The clip also captures the spirit of the original Blade movies. From the gritty urban landscapes to the techno soundtrack to the splatter to the gruesome monsters, it was unlike other comic book adaptations of its era. Marvel brought back some of these R-rated street sensibilities with shows like "Daredevil," "Luke Cage," and "The Punisher," but they were short-lived and didn't feature Blade. Marvel is long overdue for a project that fully leans into gruesome horror, and a Blade movie would fit the bill.
Despite featuring nods to the original Blade flicks, the "Daywalker" short is refreshing in the current landscape. Now that superhero movies are grandiose spectacles that are typically tame, a gritty, violent, street-level, throwback-style Blade flick could stand out from the pack. Marvel announced a new Daywalker project with an acclaimed actor front and center years ago, but it's looking increasingly unlikely at the moment — and fans are mad.
Why are Marvel fans so upset about the Blade movie?
The behind-the-scenes troubles on Marvel's Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali are a cause of concern. The project was announced in 2019, and much like the vampires Blade likes to slay, it seems that the film is against seeing the light of day. Understandably, fans are upset by the lack of development on Marvel's end, especially after the movie was pulled from the 2025 release schedule. That is a death knell in some people's eyes.
"Delayed indefinitely is movie speak for canceled," X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Stuntman_Mik3 wrote. "Will we ever get another Blade movie? Probably. But this current iteration with Ali is done."
This view was echoed by @HorseOneThms, who believes that the film's star will walk away in the near future. "How long till Mahershala bails on this train wreck," the social media user pondered. Ali was reportedly growing frustrated by the lack of movement regarding "Blade" before the movie was pulled from the release slate, so this fan prediction might not be so far-fetched.
Elsewhere, @EricJHovland argued that Marvel has no idea how to bring this project to the screen, so people shouldn't expect the movie any time soon. "It's a concept that shouldn't be so hard to get right yet Feige and his team can't figure out how to get the right people on the project to make it happen." These concerns are understandable, but Marvel's top brass refuse to put the nail in the coffin.
Marvel promised we will see a Blade in the MCU (at some point)
Marvel's Blade reboot is ice-skating uphill, but hopeful fans will be happy to know that the stake hasn't been put through its heart. While speaking at D23 Brazil (via Omelette), Marvel boss Kevin Feige assured concerned fans that the Blade character will join the MCU eventually. Furthermore, it seems like Mahershala Ali is still on board to the play the Daywalker — at least for now.
"We're committed to Blade," Feige said. "We love the character, we love Mahershala's take on him. And rest assured, whenever we change direction with a project, or we're still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You're all up to speed on what's happening. But I can tell you that the character will indeed come to the MCU."
That said, Mahershala Ali isn't every fans' first choice to play the Daywalker in the MCU. Some folks want Wesley Snipes to be given one last hurrah, but the likelihood of "Blade 4" ever happening seems small. However, it's good to know that Marvel still has plans for the character, and hopefully, the studio will bring the energy of the aforementioned short film to the live-action realm.