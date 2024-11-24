This Blade Clip Will Get You Hyped (And Maybe A Little Angry)

Wesley Snipes' Blade is one of the many cameos in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but his role equates to nothing more than a nostalgia pop. He shows up, delivers a couple of memorable lines, and ensures that "Blade: Trinity" won't be everyone's final memory of Snipes as the Daywalker. However, many fans want to see Blade receive a fresh lease of life, and a short from "Marvel's Midnight Suns" video game highlights why he needs a new solo movie yesterday.

The "Daywalker" prequel short, which can be found on the @atmightyclint Instagram account, shows Blade doing what he does beast: slaying vampires. The iconic "Blood Rave" techno banger from the original "Blade" movie accompanies the action, echoing the film's opening sequence in which our hero slays more fanged fiends.

Despite being released over a year ago, the aforementioned clip is proving to have evergreen qualities as fans impatiently wait for another Blade movie to arrive. It's a great short, but it's also rage-inducing since everyone knows this character deserves to be a hallmark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's time for Kevin Feige and Co. take advantage of the hype and give the people what they want.