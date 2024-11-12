Who Is Billy Klapper? Yellowstone's Dedication To A Real-Life Cowboy Explained

If you caught the heartbreaking return of "Yellowstone" this past Sunday, then you were likely wondering what became of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. Well, the episode wastes no time giving us an answer before pivoting back to Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) time at the Four Sixes Ranch (sometimes known as 6666 Ranch) down in Texas. While there, Rip travels to Pampa to retrieve a bit order for Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) from an aged cowboy named Billy Klapper, a Texas-based loriner (a bit and spur maker) who is well known throughout the cowboy community. There, Klapper gifts Rip a beautifully hand-crafted set of spurs, the sort that the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch wagon boss hasn't seen in about 30 years.

But who is this Billy Klapper? Well, for starters, he's a very real cowboy. Klapper began making spurs back in the mid-1960s, and continued his practice until his death in September 2024. The cowboy legend passed away months before "Yellowstone" returned to television, making this tribute a particularly meaningful one. It's no wonder that "Desire Is All You Need" is also dedicated in Klapper's memory. Of course, his time on the show is terribly brief, but it leaves a lasting impact on Rip as he meditates on the cowboy legacy. "When he's gone, we're all out of legends," Four Sixes cowboy Dusty Burson tells him. "There's nobody trying to be the next one."

According to his obituary, Klapper made an impressive number of 682 spur patterns and 816 bit patterns, each different than the next, over the course of his lifetime. As one of the few remaining loriners trained by fellow Texas native and cowboy legend Adolph Bayers, Klapper quickly rose to prominence worldwide, known for his impressive craftsmanship and decades-spanning career.