Wilford Brimley's Yellowstone 'Role' & Why It Still Confuses Fans
There have been a lot of recurring and guest stars that have come to populate the growing world of "Yellowstone." From the central members of the Dutton family to the various ranch hands and outsider antagonists, fans who watch the series will sometimes need to keep track of as many as 20 characters at a time as they progress through the series.
With that in mind, it's easy to see why some "Yellowstone" fans may have recalled seeing Wilford Brimley on the series. After all, there are definitely a few rugged old cowboy types that bear a close enough resemblance to the famous Western staple, but as it turns out, Brimley was never on "Yellowstone."
There's a good reason why people think he was, though. At the end of Season 3, Episode 9 ("Meaner Than Evil"), there's a title card that comes up honoring the actor's recent passing. "In loving memory of Wilford Brimley," it reads. "A cowboy, an artist, and a damn good friend."
While Brimley was never actually on the show, it looks like his influence was still felt widely by the cast and crew of Taylor Sheridan's neo-western. Furthermore, for fans who are dead sure that they did indeed see Brimley in "Yellowstone," there's likely a good reason for that as well.
There is a Yellowstone character fans may have confused for Brimley
In Season 4 of "Yellowstone," Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) is sent off to the 6666 ranch to get himself sorted out and see if he can finally become a real cowboy after all these years. One of the people that Jimmy meets in his new home is an old-timer named Ross (Barry Corbin), a legendary cowboy who is revered even by those who work beside him on the ranch.
Jimmy meets Ross in Season 4, Episode 5 ("Under a Blanket of Red"), and the old cowpoke gives him some no-nonsense advice on the life he's signing up for by trying to become a cowboy. His words seem to touch a vein in the struggling ranchhand, finally helping him to get his bearings for this kind of work.
Considering the level of respect that Taylor Sheridan evidently has for Wilford Brimley, it's even reasonable to suggest that the character was included in "Yellowstone" to honor the "Country," "Rodeo Girl," and "Death Valley" star. As for the actor himself, though he died in 2020, it's clear from that title card alone that his absence will cast a long shadow across the trail for years to come.