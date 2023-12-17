Wilford Brimley's Yellowstone 'Role' & Why It Still Confuses Fans

There have been a lot of recurring and guest stars that have come to populate the growing world of "Yellowstone." From the central members of the Dutton family to the various ranch hands and outsider antagonists, fans who watch the series will sometimes need to keep track of as many as 20 characters at a time as they progress through the series.

With that in mind, it's easy to see why some "Yellowstone" fans may have recalled seeing Wilford Brimley on the series. After all, there are definitely a few rugged old cowboy types that bear a close enough resemblance to the famous Western staple, but as it turns out, Brimley was never on "Yellowstone."

There's a good reason why people think he was, though. At the end of Season 3, Episode 9 ("Meaner Than Evil"), there's a title card that comes up honoring the actor's recent passing. "In loving memory of Wilford Brimley," it reads. "A cowboy, an artist, and a damn good friend."

While Brimley was never actually on the show, it looks like his influence was still felt widely by the cast and crew of Taylor Sheridan's neo-western. Furthermore, for fans who are dead sure that they did indeed see Brimley in "Yellowstone," there's likely a good reason for that as well.