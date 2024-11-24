Who Was The Killer In The Little Things? The Truth May Be The Real Tragedy

But was Albert Sparma really the murderer? Well, it's hard to say. He's definitely a creep who's way too interested in these brutal abductions and killings. The way he messes with the detectives as if he enjoys it, is the clear work of a very disturbed individual. There's some evidence to suggest that he might be the killer, though. For starters, he worked at the same repair company hired to help one of the victims. The same wire the company uses was even used to tie up said victims, and one of the victims was said to have been fed roast beef (Sparma himself enters a shop advertising roast beef during the stakeout). Even the FBI's profile of the killer seems to fit Sparma's personality.

To further that idea, because the killer is said to experience sexual satisfaction at the murders, it should be noted that Sparma's clearly sensual response to the crime scene photos makes it seem as if he's at the very least connected to the killings. The only problem is, these coincidences are just that. Sparma leads Jimmy to the desert not because he's the killer, but because he loves the attention it brings. He's said earlier in the film to have previously confessed to a murder he did not commit, and so we see a pattern established in his behavior.

However, it's entirely possible that Sparma — a character who Jared Leto took inspiration from an unlikely source to create — was still involved as a sort of accomplice. He may never have killed anyone himself, but if he knew who the killer was, he may have been able to live out his fantasies through said individual. This person could possibly be another employee at the repair shop, or someone unrelated entirely. Still, his history of involving himself in police investigations suggests he knows something, even if he's not the killer.