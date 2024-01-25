A Bachelor Contestant Has Ties To Donald Trump & Reddit Has A Lot To Say About It

When Joey Graziadei made his debut on "The Bachelor," he had 32 gorgeous women competing for his heart, the most ever in the history of the ABC dating show. An endless parade of beauties poured out of the limos for the "Bachelor" mansion meet and greet, but contestant Marlena Haddad didn't come with a splashy intro. She kept things low-key, telling Graziadei she wanted to join the show only because he was the leading man. But Bachelor Nation sleuths leave no stone unturned, and they found out something about Haddad that caused a whole lot of ruckus on Reddit.

After it was discovered that the 26-year-old beauty once worked as an aide for former president Donald Trump, a Reddit thread titled "One of Joey's girls is a Tr*mp aide" was born. Some commenters gave Haddad a pass and noted that her work at the White House was just a job. "To get in the industry, you have to work for whoever. I don't blame her," wrote u/mtvaot. "An opportunity is an opportunity," agreed u/LeFenardRoux.

But plenty of other commenters were put off by Haddad's political tie-in. "There are so many other republicans this woman could have been an aide for that would've done the same for her career without working for Trump. There are plenty of senators, house members, and committees and agencies she could have worked for. She chose to work at THIS White House," u/UssieKid wrote. Things got so heated in the thread that a moderator eventually turned comments off.