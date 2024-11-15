Why Callie Left Grey's Anatomy

In May of 2016, the day that "Grey's Anatomy" aired its Season 12 finale, Sara Ramírez revealed in a statement that they were officially leaving the series originally created by Shonda Rhimes in 2005. "I'm deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey's Anatomy and ABC, but for now I'm taking some welcome time off," the statement read, which was obtained by outlets like Us Weekly. "Shonda been incredible to work for, and we will definitely continue our conversations!"

According to Rhimes herself, this was a pretty big surprise ... in that she didn't have a whole lot of advance notice regarding Ramírez's decision and the move to New York wasn't actually meant to write Callie off the series. "I found out maybe three days before you guys [the public] found out," Rhimes told the audience at New York Magazine's Vulture Festival a few days after Ramírez's announcement. "It wasn't a big, planned thing. I had a different plan going and then Sara came and said, 'I really need to take a break.' I was sort of lucky that we had shot the end of the season with her going to New York."

Since leaving "Grey's Anatomy," Ramírez has continued bringing queer characters into the mainstream, often performing on-screen as non-binary characters; they did so as Kat Sandoval in the Téa Leoni drama "Madam Secretary" and also spent two seasons on the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That" as the abrasive queer standup comedian and podcaster Che Diaz. If you want to relive their glory days as Callie Torres — one of the most visible gay women on television and one of the longest-running queer characters in the medium's history — "Grey's Anatomy" is streaming on Netflix and Hulu now.