The Real Reason Sara Ramirez's Che Diaz Left And Just Like That...

Sara Ramirez's stand-up comedian and podcast host Che Diaz won't be returning for Season 3 of the Max original "And Just Like That..." — so what happened here?

Variety reported the news and clarified that Max's spokesperson declined to comment, but the outlet said sources confirmed that Tony winner and former "Grey's Anatomy" star Ramirez is finished playing Che Diaz in the "Sex and the City" sequel. The trade also noted that Ramirez's outspoken support for Palestinian lives — amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas — is unrelated to the actor's departure. "These sources say that the Che character had reached a natural conclusion, since their relationship with Miranda [Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon] had ended," the report reads.

Ramirez's character Che showed up on "And Just Like That..." to woo Miranda as the main character experienced a sort of mid-life crisis, and the couple ultimately moved from New York to Los Angeles before splitting up entirely in Season 2. To say their breakup was catastrophic is an understatement; not only was it bad in the moment, but after the fact, Che also used it as fodder for their stand-up special, humiliating Miranda in real time. Showrunner Michael Patrick King was pretty unequivocal about the coupling when he spoke to Variety last August. Regarding Miranda and Che's last interaction, King said he hoped the audience would immediately give up on the two: "Hopefully, at the end, they're like, "Good they're not together, and they never will be." With that in mind, it does make sense that Che isn't coming back.