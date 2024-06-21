Kevin Costner Officially Announced His Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Status

It's been a long time coming, and frankly, it's an announcement that might not shock "Yellowstone" fans in the slightest. After lengthy behind-the-scenes drama left the second half of Season 5 in uncertainty, Kevin Costner has confirmed via Instagram that he will not be reprising his role as the head of the Yellowstone ranch, John Dutton. The actor said in a video, "I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on 'Horizon' and doing all the things that that's required and thinking about 'Yellowstone,' that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future."

Costner, who has played John Dutton since 2018 and won a Golden Globe for his performance in 2023 as the character, added, "It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning, and I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

His Tom Cruise-like closing comment was most likely in reference to "Horizon: An American Saga," which is set for release on June 28 and hasn't been met with the warmest of receptions from critics, who didn't hold back. Now, though, "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and the show's remaining cast can focus on the future and, more interestingly, writing John Dutton out of it.