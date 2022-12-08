Yellowstone's Luke Grimes And Kelsey Asbille Gush Over Their Wonderful Partnership On The Show - Exclusive
On "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille play husband and wife Kayce and Monica Dutton, who have experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past five seasons. From Kayce's ongoing internal struggle over whether the Dutton family legacy is more important than his wife's Tribal Nation to losing a newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, the couple always seems to be in a state of flux. Still, the pair are deeply in love.
It's one of the many intricate relationships that make "Yellowstone" the hit that it is, consistently breaking records for the Paramount Network, which airs new episodes on Sunday nights. The neo-Western series follows the relentlessly resolute Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in the United States that borders the Indian reservation, the national park, and expanding developers who all want to take a piece of the land.
While Grimes and Asbille always seem to encounter trying situations on screen, behind the scenes, the actors have a much less stressful alliance — one that they gushed about during an exclusive interview with Looper.
'There's so much trust and comfort'
Before "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes was probably best known as Christian Grey's brother, Elliot, in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" film franchise, while Kelsey Asbille appeared on "One Tree Hill" and MTV's "Teen Wolf" series. Now, coming together as Kayce and Monica, the actors couldn't be happier with their behind-the-scenes dynamic, which includes always keeping things light on the drama-fueled set.
"It's always easy with those two [characters]," said Grimes. "I feel like we don't have to try to keep it light, and that's been great. Neither one of us take ourselves very seriously, although we take our work really seriously."
Asbille added, "There's so much trust and comfort there. It's a wonderful partnership."
That friendship has led to a lot of laughs on set too, including plenty of running jokes that Asbille declined to reveal. "It wouldn't be appropriate [to share]," she said with a chuckle.
Season 5 of "Yellowstone" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.