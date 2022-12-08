Yellowstone's Luke Grimes And Kelsey Asbille Gush Over Their Wonderful Partnership On The Show - Exclusive

On "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille play husband and wife Kayce and Monica Dutton, who have experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past five seasons. From Kayce's ongoing internal struggle over whether the Dutton family legacy is more important than his wife's Tribal Nation to losing a newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, the couple always seems to be in a state of flux. Still, the pair are deeply in love.

It's one of the many intricate relationships that make "Yellowstone" the hit that it is, consistently breaking records for the Paramount Network, which airs new episodes on Sunday nights. The neo-Western series follows the relentlessly resolute Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in the United States that borders the Indian reservation, the national park, and expanding developers who all want to take a piece of the land.

While Grimes and Asbille always seem to encounter trying situations on screen, behind the scenes, the actors have a much less stressful alliance — one that they gushed about during an exclusive interview with Looper.