What Happened To Dave Annable After Lee Dutton's Yellowstone Death?

While there have been plenty of shocking deaths on "Yellowstone," one of the first and most notable was the demise of central family member Lee Dutton (Dave Annable) in the series premiere. The character is killed during a clash with local Native Americans over a herd of cattle, and his death causes a rift between Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) as a result.

Lee's passing also serves as an important motivator for his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), during Season 1 as he seeks to mend fences with his children in the wake of the murder. However, "Yellowstone" fans may find themselves wondering where Annable has been since Lee's unceremonious death on Taylor Sheridan's neo-western series.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the places where the performer has shown up is on another Sheridan project, "Special Ops: Lioness." Annable appeared as Neal, the husband to protagonist Joe (Zoe Saldana), in all eight episodes of the series' first season. The actor has also popped up as Dr. Ian Harris in nine episodes of the Netflix thriller series "What/If" and played the role of Kirby in a single episode of the NBC drama series "This Is Us."