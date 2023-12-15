What Happened To Dave Annable After Lee Dutton's Yellowstone Death?
While there have been plenty of shocking deaths on "Yellowstone," one of the first and most notable was the demise of central family member Lee Dutton (Dave Annable) in the series premiere. The character is killed during a clash with local Native Americans over a herd of cattle, and his death causes a rift between Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) as a result.
Lee's passing also serves as an important motivator for his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), during Season 1 as he seeks to mend fences with his children in the wake of the murder. However, "Yellowstone" fans may find themselves wondering where Annable has been since Lee's unceremonious death on Taylor Sheridan's neo-western series.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the places where the performer has shown up is on another Sheridan project, "Special Ops: Lioness." Annable appeared as Neal, the husband to protagonist Joe (Zoe Saldana), in all eight episodes of the series' first season. The actor has also popped up as Dr. Ian Harris in nine episodes of the Netflix thriller series "What/If" and played the role of Kirby in a single episode of the NBC drama series "This Is Us."
Dave Annable had a robust acting career prior to Yellowstone
Though many "Yellowstone" viewers will likely only know Dave Annable from his role as Lee Dutton, the actor appeared on several TV shows before his time on the Paramount series. Most notably, Annable appeared as Justin Walker in 110 episodes of the long-running family drama, "Brothers and Sisters," marking him as one of only five actors to appear in every episode of the series.
The performer has also had multiple-episode runs on lesser-known series like "Reunion," "666 Park Avenue," "Red Band Society," and "Heartbeat." Interestingly, his roles on both "Red Band Society" and "Heartbeat" saw Annable playing doctors, as did his aforementioned part on "What/If." Furthermore, in his time since "Yellowstone," the actor had a 12-episode stint as Dan Miller on "Walker," The CW reboot of the popular '90s series, "Walker, Texas Ranger."
Going back even further, the actor had early roles in the NBC procedural series "Third Watch" and the 2004 Brittany Murphy romantic comedy, "Little Black Book." Examples like these help to show that Annable's work long preceded his time on "Yellowstone" and showcase what he's been up to since, reminding viewers that his role as Lee Dutton was far from a one-off fluke on the hit series.