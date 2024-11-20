What Happened To NCIS: Sydney Season 2?
Some critics believe that every "NCIS show" has the same problem, but the franchise's formula works. The main series, which began in 2003 as a spin-off of "JAG," has gone on to produce five spin-off series of its own (with more on the way), proving that audiences like its procedural elements. However, "NCIS: Sydney" is distinct from the bunch, as it's the first — and only — spin-off to take place outside of the United States. The first season was successful, but will the franchise return to the Land Down Under for a second installment?
"NCIS: Sydney" chronicles the exploits of Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann), Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), and their colleagues as they solve crimes in the titular Australian city. Season 1's eight episodes were very eventful and set up future stories about international terrorists and potential corruption within government agencies. So, without further ado, let's explore what's happened so far and shed some light on the current status of the series.
What happened in NCIS: Sydney Season 1: A recap for fans
The inaugural season of "NCIS: Sydney" treated fans to plenty of twists and turns, along with several cases that stayed true to the franchise's procedural formula. One of the most notable episodes sees the team investigate the death of a U.S. Navy officer who was exposed to radiation poisoning, forcing officers from America and Australia to put their cultural differences aside and get on with the job. There is also some animal-themed carnage involving a deadly taipan and a smuggling ring. The cases are varied, ranging from entertaining to nerve-wracking, but they're all invigorating in their own way.
While the show adopts a case-of-the-week format, it also has an overarching storyline centering around a terrorist named Ana Niemus, aka Monica Rowe, aka Xena (Georgina Haig). In Season 1's penultimate episode, "Bunker Down," she kills a military researcher and causes havoc at an event by trapping the guests inside a bunker and removing their oxygen. This sets up a highly suspenseful finale with death, kidnappings, and clowns, teasing some intriguing possibilities in Season 2.
A reminder of how NCIS: Sydney set up a Season 2
"NCIS: Sydney" Season 1 ended with an almighty cliffhanger that could have ramifications for the team moving forward. Season 1 culminates with JD's (Todd Lasance) son being kidnapped by a party clown and held as a ransom to free Ana Niemus. JD agrees to the demands, and Ana proceeds to kill the clown and escape.
Before Ana dashes off, however, she gives JD the kidnapper's phone and tells him to dial a number that belongs to Richard Rankin (Lewis Fitz-Gerald), a high-ranking official in the Department of Defense. It seems that he's in cahoots with the bad guys, a revelation that throws an interesting spanner in the works.
With a terrorist on the loose and Richard Rankin seemingly involved in some shady business, the Sydney-based agents won't be short on formidable villains to go after in Season 2. With that in mind, when can fans of the hit procedural expect to see more episodes?
When is NCIS: Sydney coming back? Here's everything we know
"NCIS: Sydney" broke viewership records for Paramount, so a second installment of the Australian spin-off was always going to happen. The good news is that Season 2 has been greenlit, meaning that viewers will find out more about Richard Rankin's possible involvement in the plot to kidnap JD's kid.
CBS confirmed that "NCIS: Sydney" was renewed in March, though no release dates have been announced. It's anticipated that the series will return after "Blue Bloods" comes to an end, with "NCIS: Sydney" taking over the long-running drama's Friday night time slot, but nothing is set in stone yet. Still, at least the season is going ahead, and fans can look forward to seeing more episodes in the not-too-distant future.
The core cast members are also expected to return for the second season. While previewing "NCIS: Sydney" Season 1's heartbreaking ending, Olivia Swann revealed that her character will go through some struggles as she comes to grips with the stressful events that took place during the finale. It's also highly likely that there will be even more stressful events for her and the rest of the team to contend with in Season 2, as there is a Big Bad on the loose. Furthermore, the questionable government official won't want to blow his cover if he really is aiding criminals.