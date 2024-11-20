What Happened To NCIS: Sydney Season 2?

"NCIS: Sydney" broke viewership records for Paramount, so a second installment of the Australian spin-off was always going to happen. The good news is that Season 2 has been greenlit, meaning that viewers will find out more about Richard Rankin's possible involvement in the plot to kidnap JD's kid.

CBS confirmed that "NCIS: Sydney" was renewed in March, though no release dates have been announced. It's anticipated that the series will return after "Blue Bloods" comes to an end, with "NCIS: Sydney" taking over the long-running drama's Friday night time slot, but nothing is set in stone yet. Still, at least the season is going ahead, and fans can look forward to seeing more episodes in the not-too-distant future.

The core cast members are also expected to return for the second season. While previewing "NCIS: Sydney" Season 1's heartbreaking ending, Olivia Swann revealed that her character will go through some struggles as she comes to grips with the stressful events that took place during the finale. It's also highly likely that there will be even more stressful events for her and the rest of the team to contend with in Season 2, as there is a Big Bad on the loose. Furthermore, the questionable government official won't want to blow his cover if he really is aiding criminals.