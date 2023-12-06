NCIS: Sydney's Viewership Numbers Just Broke A Huge Paramount Streaming Record
The deathless success of the "NCIS" franchise looks like it just might go on forever, and "NCIS: Sydney" has just added a significant win to the thick pile of accolades CBS has already attained. Deadline reports that the program broke all streaming records for Paramount+ on November 17, three days after its debut, becoming the most-streamed CBS premiere ever to air on the provider. The good news doesn't stop there; "NCIS: Sydney" pulled in a combined 10 million viewers across Paramount+ and its initial airing on CBS. That's a big jump from the number of people who tuned in via CBS alone. That broadcast drew 5.48 million viewers.
That puts "NCIS: Sydney" right on par with its fellow "NCIS" spin-offs viewership-wise. "NCIS: Hawai'i" often hits five million viewers during regular broadcast airings. And how's the granddaddy of them all, "NCIS," fairing? It still regularly pulls in close to seven million viewers — not counting streams on Paramount+ or other viewing methods. Those are some huge numbers, especially in a streaming world. Even with the cancellation of "NCIS: Los Angeles" in its rear-view mirror, the franchise generally remains healthy and thriving. And it turns out that "NCIS: Sydney" isn't just a big hit on American airwaves.
NCIS: Sydney is also popular in Australia itself
"NCIS: Sydney" isn't just popular in America — apparently, Australians love it too. Deadline says it's the most-watched Australian-produced show to ever air in the country on Paramount+. Since it's also the first time CBS has taken the "NCIS" concept out of America and presented it to an international audience, that's a major victory for CBS — and it likely leaves viewers wondering if there might be more shows set in different cities around the world in the franchise's future.
What makes "NCIS: Sydney" so unique? According to series creator Morgan O'Neill, who spoke with Deadline in November 2023, the key is the show's blended unit of Australian and American agents forming a sort of global family and working together. "As soon as you turn on this show, you realize this is the first blended family in NCIS history where we have Australians and Americans working together. You also see them on day one," he said. O'Neill noted that the series follows the creation of the unit from the ground up, a rarity for the "NCIS" franchise, which always tends to start off its shows with the team already formed and everyone already friendly with one another.
It's clear that "NCIS: Sydney" is off to a running start. The only question is, will it be able to keep up its momentum?