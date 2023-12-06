NCIS: Sydney's Viewership Numbers Just Broke A Huge Paramount Streaming Record

"NCIS: Sydney" isn't just popular in America — apparently, Australians love it too. Deadline says it's the most-watched Australian-produced show to ever air in the country on Paramount+. Since it's also the first time CBS has taken the "NCIS" concept out of America and presented it to an international audience, that's a major victory for CBS — and it likely leaves viewers wondering if there might be more shows set in different cities around the world in the franchise's future.

What makes "NCIS: Sydney" so unique? According to series creator Morgan O'Neill, who spoke with Deadline in November 2023, the key is the show's blended unit of Australian and American agents forming a sort of global family and working together. "As soon as you turn on this show, you realize this is the first blended family in NCIS history where we have Australians and Americans working together. You also see them on day one," he said. O'Neill noted that the series follows the creation of the unit from the ground up, a rarity for the "NCIS" franchise, which always tends to start off its shows with the team already formed and everyone already friendly with one another.

It's clear that "NCIS: Sydney" is off to a running start. The only question is, will it be able to keep up its momentum?