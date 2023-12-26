NCIS: Sydney Season 1's Ending Is 'Very Heartbreaking,' Teases Olivia Swann

"NCIS: Sydney" premiered in November 2023, becoming the first spin-off in the NCIS universe to take place outside United States borders. The show was a near-immediate success, to the extent that "NCIS: Sydney" viewership numbers broke a Paramount+ record when more people streamed its 1st episode than any other CBS premiere in the streaming service's history.

While its popularity tracks with every other entry in the NCIS franchise, one thing that sets "NCIS: Sydney" apart from its siblings is that its 1st season will total just eight episodes — as opposed to, say, the 22 episodes of "NCIS: Hawai'i" Season 1. With the finale's airdate still a few weeks away, series lead Olivia Swann told TV Insider that the finale will have payoffs for some key storylines from prior episodes in the season, and in a manner that's somehow heartbreaking.

"There are a couple of twists and turns and reveals and all fun things like that, but it does all get kind of sewn together ..." Swann said. "It accumulates in a very intense, very explosive, very heartbreaking way. I'm so excited for it to air because there's some really, really cool stuff coming up."