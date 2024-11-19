Aubrey Plaza's Death Behind The Scenes Of Agatha All Along Was Horrifying

"Agatha All Along" didn't spare its characters from some pretty traumatic and horrifying deaths; it is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's creepiest entry to date, after all. In the end, Lila (Patti LuPone) allows herself to be impaled on a spiked ceiling to save the coven's lives, Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) drinks poison, and other horrible exits for the coven occur. When it comes to the literal embodiment of Lady Death, Rio Valdez (Aubrey Plaza), her own demise must occur before she can be reborn on the Witches Road and start her journey. And so, after being buried alive, she emerges with her teeth and jaw visible, and her nose missing. It's a gruesome cross between "Fallout" star The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and an "Evil Dead 2" poster.

Plaza's appearance as Death is the result of a practical make-up appliance that was no CGI trick, but something that was cooked up by makeup artist Erin LeBre and SFX makeup artists Addison Clarke Foreman and Heather Beauvais. In short, the star looked as spooky in real life as she does on your television screen. As LeBre recounts on her Instagram, she worked on Lady Death's eyes and brows while Beauvais and Clarke Forman applied the lower mandible and nose prosthetics to the actor. There's no word as to how long the process took, but it's clear they put a lot of effort into making Rio's transformation look all too real. And the effort paid off; it looks like the look was a big hit among the fans replying to LeBre, while in other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the show's audience has had nothing but praise for their work.