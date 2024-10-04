Sharon Was Not Who You Thought: A Huge Agatha All Along Theory Explained

Contains some general spoilers for "Agatha All Along" up through Episode 4

It looks like Agatha Harkness' (Kathryn Hahn) journey toward regaining her powers is going to be far more complicated than she anticipated. She already has Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) breathing down her neck for the ultimate battle. The Salem Seven want her. And now she must walk the Witches' Road with her coven of five in the hope of regaining her magical powers.

Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) proves to be the first casualty of these trials when she accidentally drinks poison during Episode 3. She's the only member of the coven to pass away thus far, and it's the first real tragedy this new coven must face down as a team. It's a fearlessly creepy touch for the Disney+ chiller. But might her death be even more deeply symbolic than it is on the surface? Could her name hold a hidden meaning within the operatic, mythology-tinged world of the series? or is it all merely coincidental?