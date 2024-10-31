What Agatha All Along's Ending Means: What Was The Road, Who Died & Where's Tommy?

If there was any question about how powerful Billy is compared to his possibly dead mother Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), rest assured that the "Agatha All Along" finale clears up all the confusion around the subject ... by revealing that the Witches' Road is his creation.

The end of Episode 8 shows that many elements of the Witches' Road bear similarity to items in Billy's room. Come Episode 9, we find out that the whole concept of opening the wish-fulfilling Road with a performance of "Ballad of the Witches' Road" is simply Agatha's centuries-long con to lure in witches and kill them for power. In Episode 2, she finds to her shock that the coven doesn't die after singing the song but actually manages to open a passage to the Road that should not exist. Sure enough, she figures out that Billy is the one who created the Road well before the kid himself does.

This kind of reality-bending is easily on the level of what Wanda does in "WandaVision," where she transforms Westview into different sitcom eras, and Agatha doesn't hesitate to point this out. What's more, she says that Billy's application of powers in this way is far more interesting than anything Wanda did, which implies that the young man has an impressive imagination to go with his raw magical power. Chances are good that MCU fans will see Bily use plenty more of his power in future shows and movies as the superhero Wiccan.