What Agatha All Along's Ending Means: What Was The Road, Who Died & Where's Tommy?
Contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along" Season 1, Episodes 8 and 9 – "Follow Me My Friend / To Glory at the End" and "Maiden Mother Crone"
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's witchiest Disney+ series, "Agatha All Along," fittingly concludes with a two-episode Halloween finale. Perhaps surprisingly for a show that revolves around a seemingly unrepentant villain, the season's end allows many characters a modicum of closure, and even the reliably devious Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) gets a chance for redemption.
Audiences, however, might find themselves a little bit confused about some of the things that take place during the ending of "Agatha All Along" Season 1. Let's dig into some of the show's biggest mysteries and see if we can figure out where the characters go next.
What happened in Agatha Episode 8 - Did she really die?
Death is everywhere in "Agatha All Along" Episode 8, and this isn't just because Aubrey Plaza's Rio, aka Death herself, is there. Viewers also see Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) transition into the great beyond with Rio's help, and there's much discussion about Billy's (Joe Locke) stolen new lease in life and Death's profound wish to take it away. However, the key death of the episode comes courtesy of Agatha herself.
Yes, Agatha Harkness dies in the episode. After all the hemming, hawing, scheming, and fighting, she ultimately kisses Death square on the lips and willingly gives her life to save Billy. However, the laughter at the episode's end — as well as the events of Episode 9 — confirm that dead though she may be, Agatha is far from gone. After all, sometimes a dead witch is simply a little less corporeal than a living one.
Agatha All Along Episode 9 reveals Billy's true power as Wanda's son
If there was any question about how powerful Billy is compared to his possibly dead mother Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), rest assured that the "Agatha All Along" finale clears up all the confusion around the subject ... by revealing that the Witches' Road is his creation.
The end of Episode 8 shows that many elements of the Witches' Road bear similarity to items in Billy's room. Come Episode 9, we find out that the whole concept of opening the wish-fulfilling Road with a performance of "Ballad of the Witches' Road" is simply Agatha's centuries-long con to lure in witches and kill them for power. In Episode 2, she finds to her shock that the coven doesn't die after singing the song but actually manages to open a passage to the Road that should not exist. Sure enough, she figures out that Billy is the one who created the Road well before the kid himself does.
This kind of reality-bending is easily on the level of what Wanda does in "WandaVision," where she transforms Westview into different sitcom eras, and Agatha doesn't hesitate to point this out. What's more, she says that Billy's application of powers in this way is far more interesting than anything Wanda did, which implies that the young man has an impressive imagination to go with his raw magical power. Chances are good that MCU fans will see Bily use plenty more of his power in future shows and movies as the superhero Wiccan.
Did the end of Agatha All Along have a big reveal in the post credits?
Historically, "Agatha All Along" doesn't mess around with post-credits scenes, preferring instead to give its big revelations during the episodes' normal run time. The finale episodes are no exception. However, conceptually speaking, Episode 9 could be viewed as one big post-credits scene ... or a post-show episode, if you will.
"Agatha All Along" Episode 8 is a comparatively traditional high-stakes MCU show finale, with a big CGI battle, fun revelations, a major death, and even a neat cliffhanger for a potential Season 2. Episode 9, on the other hand, is a muted and emotional affair that reveals Agatha's full backstory, bookended between her unique "coven of two" concept. First, there's a lengthy look at her two-person coven with her doomed son Nicky (Abel Lysenko). Later, we move to Ghost Agatha and her mended relationship with Billy, with whom she forms what's effectively a new coven of two.
It's a very un-MCU-like final episode, and other Marvel shows might easily condense its events into a quick Episode 8 post-credits scene where Billy is seen wandering the Earth while snarking with Agatha's ghost. However, given how instrumental this story is for both characters' journeys, Episode 9 more than justifies its existence as an epilogue for "Agatha All Along" ... and as the beginning of something completely different.
What happens to Agatha and Billy now?
Like his comic book counterpart, Billy will likely end up joining some version of the Avengers. If their team-up holds, there's even a chance that Agatha may tag along in her newfound mentor role, which would give her a vast pool of superheroes to snark at. Before any of that, however, the first order of business for Billy is finding his brother Tommy, whom he resurrects but loses during the events of the finale. If Billy's confusion after his own body-snatching is any indication, Tommy will likely need every bit of help he can get, too.
As for Agatha, the show pulls a true rabbit out of the hat in Episode 9 by giving her a surprising character overhaul. Her new, incorporeal form gives her a distinguished, white-haired look that corresponds to the elderly Agatha Harkness found in many Marvel comic book universes. Handily, her ghostly status may also prevent the excess power trips the flesh-and-blood version of Agatha is all too prone to. What's more, by admitting to Billy that she's terrified of facing her son in the afterlife after all she's done, Agatha has finally embraced honesty and can start her road to redemption.
Granted, Agatha has centuries of murder, mayhem, and malevolence to make up for — but as a spirit being, she now has all the time she needs. Besides, let's be honest; getting mixed up in Maximoff business once again will almost certainly find her in the middle of a world-threatening scenario before long. With that in mind, and assuming she intends to stay on the side of angels, Agatha might get a chance to balance out her karmic scales sooner rather than later ... at least, assuming Death doesn't have further plans for her.