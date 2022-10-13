A New Naked Gun Movie Lands At Paramount

It's a great day for "Naked Gun" fans as reported plans for an untitled fourth film have finally come to fruition at Paramount, with one of Hollywood's biggest action stars taking up Leslie Nielsen's legendary slapstick mantle as Detective Frank Drebin's son.

For those who aren't fortunate enough to have experienced Nielsen's comedic genius in the "Naked Gun" movies, here's a quick summary of the first installment, "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!," from Paramount: "Leslie Nielsen stars as Police Squad's own granite-jawed, rock-brained cop Frank Drebin, who bumbles across a mind-control scheme to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. Priscilla Presley, O.J. Simpson, a stuffed beaver, two baseball teams and an odd assortment of others join the wacko goings-on and blow the laugh-o-meter to smithereens."

In total, three "Naked Gun" movies wound up getting made, with them each being inspired by Nielsen's 1982 crime comedy spoof "Police Squad," which aired on ABC. The sequels — "The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear" and "Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult" — were released in 1991 and 1994, respectively.

"They do not make this type of film anymore," said Twitter user @BigRedVikin9. But Paramount is reportedly ready to put that claim to rest, and it's enlisted a surprising acting heavyweight to help bring "Naked Gun" into the future.